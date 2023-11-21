Redmond police arrest 5, recover thousands in stolen merchandise

Redmond police arrested five people last weekend accused of shoplifting.

The Redmond Police Department said its shoplifting emphasis operation led to the arrests and $2,844 in recovered stolen merchandise.

Police arrested four people at the Fred Meyer in the 17600 block of 76th Street.

RPD said officers responded to five other shoplifts in progress over the weekend and arrested another suspect.

RPD asks everyone to report a crime or suspicious activity by calling its nonemergency line at 425-566-2500.