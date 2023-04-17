Redmond police re-arrest man on child molestation charges involving new victims

Redmond police re-arrested a man last week for allegedly having sexual contact with minors, the police department announced Monday.

Buckland Darrell, 44, was arrested on April 11 and charged with four counts of first-degree child molestation involving three victims. He is being held in the King County Jail on $500,000 bail.

Redmond police detectives previously arrested Darrell in March after he allegedly had sexual contact with a boy in 2020 while attending a church in Redmond. Darrell was also arrested for child molestation involving another victim in December 2022. He was released on bail in both cases.

According to Redmond police, the cases are all similar in that they involve boys under the age of 12, and the incidents happened near or in the presence of the victims’ family members. The three most recent victims are also affiliated with the same Redmond church.

After his arrest, Darrell told police there were more victims but did not provide names or details.

Police said Darrell has attended many church events and gatherings over the last decade and believe there could be more victims. The Redmond Police Department asks anyone with information to contact their tip line at 425-556-2500.