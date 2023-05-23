Redmond police arrests two, recovering stolen truck and merchandise

The patrol of a department store parking lot led to two arrests and the recovery of a stolen truck, stolen merchandise, and drugs, according to the Redmond Police Department.

On Monday, an officer was patrolling the department store in the 17700 block of Northeast 76th Street, when he saw a truck with no front license plate.

The officer ran the rear plate and discovered the truck had been reported stolen out of a nearby city.

The stolen truck also matched the description of a truck involved in a shoplifting incident at another department store two hours earlier.

When backup arrived, they saw merchandise from the shoplift in the front seat.

Once officers identified the suspects, they were detained as they left the store with additional stolen merchandise.

One of them was carrying the key fob for the stolen truck.

They were searched and officers found a large amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and weapons.

The couple also had additional multiple warrants, including a felony warrant.

Both of them were arrested. The driver was booked on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and the passenger for the outstanding felony warrant.