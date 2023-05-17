Redmond police in hours-long standoff with man armed with knife

A standoff in Redmond that started on Tuesday night has stretched into Wednesday after a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment still refuses to come out.

At about 10:30 p.m., Redmond officers were called to the 6000 block of 188th Lane Northeast for a report of an unwanted person at the Vesta Apartments.

Police said a man with had knife threatened and attacked a family member. North Sound Metro SWAT officers came to the scene.

The people inside the apartment were able to get out safely and police said the public is not in danger.

At 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Redmond police said SWAT officers had contacted the man and were trying to draw him out of the apartment.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area as the standoff continues.