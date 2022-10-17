Redmond police investigating possible hit-and-run of bicyclist
Redmond police are investigating a possible hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.
The incident may have happened at about 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, near the 3800 block of West Lake Sammamish Parkway.
Police said a witness reported that a vehicle may have hit a bicyclist and then continued driving.
The vehicle in question is described as a dark Honda SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call 425-556-2500.
