Redmond police investigating possible hit-and-run of bicyclist

Redmond police are investigating a possible hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

The incident may have happened at about 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, near the 3800 block of West Lake Sammamish Parkway.

Police said a witness reported that a vehicle may have hit a bicyclist and then continued driving.

The vehicle in question is described as a dark Honda SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 425-556-2500.

