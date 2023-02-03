Redmond police can now chase cars virtually

The Redmond Police Department started using StarChase, in January, to safely pursue fleeing suspects.

StarChase is a handheld GPS launcher that uses technology to provide real-time information to the police. This allows officers to track a suspect’s car from a distance.

Police can see when the suspect stops and then approach their car and arrest them. The StarChase device is then removed from the car with no damage.

“Redmond Police Department is among a handful of agencies in Washington state participating in this program to test the efficiencies and effectiveness of the technology in the safe apprehension of fleeing suspects,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “StarChase is a tactical tool that allows our officers to make an arrest while keeping our officers, the suspect, and community members safe.”

Redmond police have already used StarChase to successfully catch several criminals. Nationwide, the technology has been used on stolen cars, DUIs, human and drug trafficking, and other offenses, the department said.











