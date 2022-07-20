Redmond police searching for man who exposed himself to minor

Redmond police are looking for a man who attempted to lure a child into the woods, then exposed and touched himself in front of her.

At about 6 p.m. on July 18, officers responded to a report of an attempted luring near the area of 166th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 104th Street in Redmond.

According to police, the child noticed the man after he called out to her, asking her to come to him.

A witness saw the man leaving the area in what police believe is a dark gray, older model, two-door Honda Accord.

The passenger door appeared to be slightly discolored from the rest of the car.

The man was described as an Asian male, in his late 20s to early 30s, with a thin build, a buzz cut-style haircut and wearing a gray tank top with dark blue pants.

If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Paulsen at 425-556-2667 or jpaulsen@redmond.gov.