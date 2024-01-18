Redmond police seek additional victims of suspected rapist

Detectives in Redmond are looking for additional victims of a Renton man charged with rape.

On Jan. 9, detectives arrested Antonio Dailey, 28, after a sexual assault investigation.

Dailey was booked in the King County Correctional Facility on a charge of second-degree rape.

Police say Dailey was employed as a healthcare provider at a Redmond clinic when he sexually assaulted a patient during an exam.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who may be a victim to contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.