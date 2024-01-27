Redmond police warn residents of alleged threats regarding Rose Hill Middle School

Redmond police are warning residents of alleged threats that have been made towards Rose Hill Middle School.

“At this time, the threats are unverified,” said a spokesperson.

Officers say they are working with the Lake Washington School District and school administrators to “ensure the safety of students and faculty at RHMS and all Redmond campuses.”

Anyone with helpful information is asked to call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

