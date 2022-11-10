Redmond Sunday school teacher arrested for possession of child pornography

The Redmond Police Department announced Wednesday that it arrested a 70-year-old man for possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to police, Douglas Meerdink is a Sunday school teacher and former middle school teacher.

Meerdink was arrested Monday after police received an electronic tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip led to an investigation and search of Meerdink’s residence, which led to his arrest.

Meerdink is currently being held on $100,000 bail at the King County jail.

RPD’s investigation of the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 425-556-2500.