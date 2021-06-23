'Redneck Rave' party ends with 48 charged and one impaled with a log

A five-day party in Kentucky ended in 14 arrests and 48 people charged with drug and alcohol, traffic, and assault-related offenses over their participation in what was billed as an occasion of “mud, music, and mayhem.”

Numerous others were cited by police, and some were injured after partygoers descended on Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County from June 16-20 for the “Redneck Rave,” an event that reportedly was held twice last year and during which one person died.

“The first vehicle that came through, we found meth, marijuana, and an open alcohol container,” Sheriff Shane Doyle, who set up checkpoints in anticipation of trouble, said, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. “And then one of the occupants had two active warrants ... We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend.’”

BESHEAR: GETTING KENTUCKIANS BACK TO WORK COMPLICATED

Doyle said his officers were “overwhelmed” by the event last year and began planning how to manage the party with local officials a month out, the outlet reported. He ended up putting deputies on mandatory overtime and called in volunteer deputies.

“We all tried to figure out, ‘How can we provide 24-hour coverage during this event?’” he said.

Several attendees were charged with drug trafficking offenses after officers discovered marijuana and pre-rolled joints in their vehicles, the local outlet reported, citing court records. Two arrest warrants were also served on a fugitive who was present at the party.

The people arrested came from both inside and outside of Kentucky, including Michigan, Indiana, Missouri, and Tennessee, court records reportedly showed.

There were several arrests and medical responses including an impalement at last Wednesday's Redneck Rave. https://t.co/mt12OPaRvQ — WBKO Television (@wbkotv) June 21, 2021



Aside from the charges, numerous attendees were injured in fights and other incidents involving alcohol or drugs, including one whose throat was cut, Doyle said.

Story continues

“They were intoxicated. They got into a fight. One of them slit the other one’s throat and then fled into the park,” he said.

Another man allegedly strangled a woman who had been arguing with him over a blanket. She reportedly told police she “was losing consciousness.”

Another person was impaled in his abdomen by a log that broke through the floorboard of the side-by-side vehicle he was driving.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“There were so many intoxicated people, we just decided, ‘If dispatch sends an ambulance in, we’re sending a deputy in with them,’” Doyle said.

The event's organizer said it was the "biggest event we’ve ever done" and is planning another party for October, according to a Facebook post.

The Washington Examiner could not immediately reach the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Kentucky, Police, Crime, injury, parties

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: 'Redneck Rave' party ends with 48 charged and one impaled with a log