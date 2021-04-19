Redonda: The Caribbean island transformed into an eco haven

Gemma Handy - St John's, Antigua
·5 min read
Masked booby peeks out of vegetation
Redonda is Antigua and Barbuda's lesser known third island

There are no resorts, no beaches, no amenities, and its contribution to the national GDP is practically zero. Yet the mile-long rocky isle of Redonda in the Caribbean Sea is deemed one of the most valuable spots in the region.

Virtually untouched by humans for centuries, Antigua and Barbuda's lesser known third island has long been a key nesting site for migrating birds from across the world and home to wildlife found nowhere else on Earth.

When environmentalists first touted the idea of entirely removing thousands of invasive black rats and a herd of feral goats which were threatening to wipe them out, it seemed ambitious at best.

Fast forward five years and uninhabited Redonda's once barren terrain is today a fertile eco haven, teeming with fresh new vegetation while populations of birds and endemic lizards have soared.

'Stark contrast'

Work began in 2016 but the project's real success was only revealed recently when conservationists made their first trip back in 18 months.

Shanna Challenger, of the country's Environmental Awareness Group (EAG) which undertook the work alongside the government and international agencies, says it was an "emotional moment".

"It was such a stark contrast from the first time I saw Redonda in 2016 when it was literally crumbling into the sea," she recalls.

Aerial view of Redonda
An aerial view of Redonda in 2017

"As the helicopter got closer, I could see all these little circles of green and I realised they were brand new trees and shrubs. Not only has the vegetation recovered, it's thriving."

Prior to their relocation, the long-horned goats introduced by early colonists 300 years ago had steadily eaten almost all of Redonda's plants to the extent they were starving to death.

The rodents, which arrived with a 19th Century guano mining community, were preying on reptiles and eating rare birds' eggs.

An unusual airlift

Removing both species was not without its challenges. The timid goats, unused to human contact, were corralled and flown by helicopter to farmers on the mainland keen to breed them for their drought-hardy genes.

Eradicating the rats involved painstakingly laying bait in nooks and crannies across the landscape, flavoured with everything from peanut butter to chocolate "to make sure we got the picky ones", Ms Challenger explains.

The bait was laced with a pesticide irresistible to rats but unpalatable to birds and reptiles.

Composite showing before and after on Redonda with pictures from 2012 and 2020
Pictures from 2012 (top) and 2020 (bottom) show the transformation of the island

Fauna & Flora International (FFI), which was also involved in the project, has successfully eliminated non-native mammals from around 25 islands since 1995, but Redonda's unforgiving volcanic topography presented special obstacles.

Severe erosion caused by deforestation had left it dangerously unstable with crumbling precipices and frequent rock falls.

"We also dropped bait by helicopter and had climbers abseiling the cliffs to ensure no part of the island was missed," Ms Challenger says.

Redonda was officially declared rat and goat-free in July 2018. The team made regular trips back to monitor progress before transportation problems were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown boobies with chicks, red-billed tropicbirds, frigates and peregrine falcons were among the sights which greeted them on their return.

Masked booby
Masked boobies were among the birds spotted on the island
Red-footed booby
The team also spotted this red-footed booby

"And don't even get me started on the lizards," Ms Challenger grins. "The vegetation means they have more insects to eat and their numbers have expanded so much, they're literally crawling over you.

"It was a humbling moment to see these critically endangered species able to thrive in a habitat that's appropriate, and the impacts of our work so obviously and visually displayed."

No rats, plenty of lizards

FFI says numbers of Redonda's unique tree lizards have increased eight-fold.

Critically endangered Redonda tree lizards are in abundance
Critically endangered Redonda tree lizards are in abundance after the rats were eradicated
Ground lizard
The population of ground lizards has also soared

The island's erstwhile 17 plant species have also skyrocketed to 88, including a new ficus tree, cactus and fern, while more than a dozen species of land birds have reappeared.

And the team was delighted to find no sign of the rats.

One percent of the world's brown boobies breed on Redonda, Helena Jeffery-Brown, of the government's environment ministry, tells the BBC.

"It's been amazing to rehabilitate the home of a globally significant species," she says. "Historically, you couldn't walk a step on Redonda without standing on birds' eggs and we are slowly bringing it back to where it was. I'm over the moon with what we've achieved."

Red-footed booby
A red-footed booby seen on the island

FFI's Dr Jenny Daltry says Redonda is "a model" for how other Caribbean islands where invasive species have devastated indigenous wildlife can be brought back to life.

"Redonda has transformed, right before our eyes and quicker than we'd believed possible, from bare rock into a green jewel of an island," she explains.

"At a time when so much of the news about the state of our planet is understandably downbeat, the rebirth of this island shows that if we give nature a chance, it can and will bounce back."

You may also find interesting

Recommended Stories

  • Kedon Slovis and USC's offense don't show much in spring game at Coliseum

    USC got to perform in front of fans Saturday at the Coliseum in its spring game. But the offense struggled behind makeshift lines.

  • Suspected poacher trampled to death by elephants in South Africa

    Three individuals, suspected of attempting to poach rhinos, were trying to outrun park rangers when they encountered a breeding herd of elephants.

  • Don't mess with Cher and her elephant: 'I'm not giving up'

    Cher tells EW about rushing to Pakistan to free an elephant (and singing to him when she got there) in her new Paramount+ documentary, Cher and the Loneliest Elephant.

  • Father, daughter killed in suspected arson in Oakland

    "The reason he died is he went upstairs to save his wife and daughter."

  • Top 10 Prospects: April 19

    Christopher Crawford looks at the top prospects in the minors that can help in 2021. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Cuba's Raul Castro leaves the political stage, his legacy yet to be written

    Raul Castro, who is retiring from high public office, for most of his life toiled in the shadow of his older brother, Fidel Castro. While Fidel was the charismatic leader who rallied Cubans to defend the revolution and defy the United States, Raul, 89, built the military into a formidable fighting force that saw off enemies including a U.S.-backed invasion at the Bay of Pigs. Later, after the fall of former benefactor the Soviet Union sent Cuba into an economic tailspin and left it politically isolated, he launched market-style reforms to its centralized economy and sought to normalize relations with Western powers.

  • Allies urgently call for protests next week amid reports of imprisoned Navalny's deteriorating health

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny could die "in a matter of days," his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Facebook on Saturday, NPR reports. Navalny, who nearly died after a poisoning he has blamed on Russian President Vladimir Putin last August, is currently being held in a notorious penal colony outside of Moscow, where he is three weeks into a hunger strike. His physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin said test results Navalny's family shared with him showed he was at increased risk of cardiac arrest because of elevated potassium levels, and that his kidneys were deteriorating. "Our patient could die at any moment," Ashikhmin said in a translated Facebook post, per NPR. The Kremlin has prevented Navalny's personal doctors from seeing him and insists he's receiving adequate care. Andrei Kelin, Russia's ambassador to the United Kingdom, told BBC on Sunday that Navalny "will not be allowed to die in prison" and suggested the Kremlin critic was merely trying to "attract attention." Meanwhile, on Sunday, Navalny's allies put out an urgent call for his supporters to take to the streets en masse across Russia on Wednesday. Before the reports of Navalny's worsening condition, his team was determined to wait until 500,000 people had signed up to join the demonstration before announcing a date, but they've decided they can no longer wait for what they're calling "the final battle between good and neutrality." A "massive police crackdown" is expected in response, CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports. Read more at NPR. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • 5 ways to give your phone an eco-friendly spring makeover—and plant a tree, too!

    These adorable, spring-inspired smartphone accessories are made in part with plant-based materials, recycled plastics or are 100 percent compostable.

  • Developers who cut down Fort Worth’s majestic old trees should face stiffer penalties

    Builders shouldn’t be able to get away with planting a few new trees and paying a paltry fine.

  • Kimchi Can Add Some Spice To Everything From Eggs To Burgers, And You Should Definitely Be Eating It

    Hear us out: It may help you prevent yeast infections.

  • 'Two Distant Strangers' Perfectly Depicts the Anxiety of Being a Black Person in America

    To be Black in America is not only to be in a "state of rage almost all the time," as James Baldwin once said, but it's also to be riddled with the responsibility of presenting yourself as a non-threat even in situations where you don't feel safe. The anxiety and frustration of that dichotomy is the premise of Netflix's Oscar-nominated short film, Two Distant Strangers. Starring "Devastated" rapper Joey Bada$$ as Carter, the film follows a young graphic designer who is trapped in an endless loop in which he ends up being killed by a police officer as he is trying to make his way home to his dog.

  • Caribbean island rocked by volcanic eruptions

    The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed by ash Sunday, where authorities said the La Soufriere volcano erupted yet again in the late afternoon.Some 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes since eruptions began last week, many staying in shelters in the island's capital, Kingstown.Layers of ash as thick as 8 inches have destroyed crops, contaminated water, killed animals and devastated infrastructure, leaving some roads impassable and slowing down search and rescue.So far, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.But many of the island's 100,000 residents are struggling with shortagesSeveral Caribbean neighbors have donated cots, food, masks and respiratory tanks.Saint Vincent's volcano was dormant for decades, with its last reported eruption in 1979.Officials have warned activity could continue for months.

  • Buy Soaring Chipotle (CMG) Stock Before Q1 Earnings for More Growth?

    Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stock has been on fire for roughly three years as it continues to grow by keeping its menu simple, even as it goes digital...

  • Supreme Court asked to give access to secretive court's work

    Civil liberties groups are asking the Supreme Court to give the public access to opinions of the secretive court that reviews bulk email collection, warrantless internet searches and other government surveillance programs. The groups say in an appeal filed with the high court Monday that the public has a constitutional right to see significant opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The appeal was filed by Theodore Olson on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

  • R. Kelly Associate Pleads Guilty to Setting Fire to Accuser’s SUV in Intimidation Attempt

    Michael Williams pleaded guilty to one count of arson for destroying an SUV rented by the father of one of R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriends in Florida.

  • Ziggy Marley happy to be part of Earth Day concert

    The son of reggae icon Bob Marley and Rita Marley will be one of the highlights of Nat Geo’s Earth Day Eve 2021 streaming concert on Wednesday. Marley will be joined at the concert by Willie Nelson, Yo-Yo Ma, Angélique Kidjo, AURORA, José González, Maggie Rogers, Rostam and Valerie June.

  • In Pivotal Move, Sen. Manchin Announces Support For Pro-Union Legislation

    "I look forward to working with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to move this bill through a legislative process," Manchin said

  • Payhawk raises $20M to unify corporate cards, payments and expenses

    QED Investors is leading the round with existing investor Earlybird Digital East also participating. Payhawk lets you issue corporate cards for your employees, manage invoices and track payments from a single interface. One of the key features of Payhawk is that customers can issue virtual and physical cards for employees with different rules.

  • DJ Khaled Says He Has 'Grown' and 'Intelligent' Conversations with His 4-Year-Old Son Asahd

    "It is so beautiful when you can teach a kid to be great because they're born great," DJ Khaled tells PEOPLE

  • After deadly year on the roads, California and other states push for safety over speed

    Lawmakers in California and other states are rethinking how they set and enforce speed limits, giving local authorities more power to slow drivers.