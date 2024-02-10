Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand dies at 65

The mayor of Redondo Beach has died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

Bill Brand passed away at his home on Friday evening surrounded by his wife, extended family and friends, according to a release from the City of Redondo Beach.

“Mayor Brand valiantly fought stage four lung cancer over the past four and a half years, as only he could,” the city said.

Having moved to the South Bay in 1966, Brand began serving the community in 2000.

He created the South Bay Parkland Conservancy non-profit organization and was eventually elected to the Redondo Beach City Council in 2009. He was then elected twice as mayor and served “admirably and extensively while undergoing arduous treatments” for his lung cancer.

“His work as the Mayor of Redondo Beach, while hospitalized several times and often in pain, continued,” the city’s release said.

Brand helped co-author a ballot measure amending the Redondo Beach City Charter in 2008 and advocated for many environmental and coastal priorities, the city said, including being a “major driver” in the decision to shut down the AES power plant.

No details for private or public ceremonies were immediately made available. Flags at Redondo Beach City Hall will be flown at half-mast to honor the late mayor.

In lieu of flowers, Brand’s wife and family ask that donations be sent to his non-profit South Bay Parkland Conservancy or the South Bay’s Cancer Support Community.

