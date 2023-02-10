RedPlanet Berhad's (KLSE:RPLANET) Recent Stock Price Movement Is Nothing To Get Excited About But Its Strong Financial Prospects Can't Be Ignored

It is easy to overlook RedPlanet Berhad's (KLSE:RPLANET) given its unimpressive and roughly flat price performance over the past three months. But since value is created over the longer term, it's worth studying the company's strong financials to see what the future could hold. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RedPlanet Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RedPlanet Berhad is:

30% = RM5.1m ÷ RM17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.30.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

RedPlanet Berhad's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that RedPlanet Berhad has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 11% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, RedPlanet Berhad's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

We then compared RedPlanet Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 5.1% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is RedPlanet Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is RedPlanet Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

RedPlanet Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 39%, meaning the company retains 61% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like RedPlanet Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

While RedPlanet Berhad has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with RedPlanet Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 5 risks we have identified for RedPlanet Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

