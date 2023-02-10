RedPlanet Berhad's (KLSE:RPLANET) Recent Stock Price Movement Is Nothing To Get Excited About But Its Strong Financial Prospects Can't Be Ignored

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It is easy to overlook RedPlanet Berhad's (KLSE:RPLANET) given its unimpressive and roughly flat price performance over the past three months. But since value is created over the longer term, it's worth studying the company's strong financials to see what the future could hold. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RedPlanet Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for RedPlanet Berhad

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RedPlanet Berhad is:

30% = RM5.1m ÷ RM17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.30.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

RedPlanet Berhad's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that RedPlanet Berhad has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 11% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, RedPlanet Berhad's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

We then compared RedPlanet Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 5.1% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is RedPlanet Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is RedPlanet Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

RedPlanet Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 39%, meaning the company retains 61% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like RedPlanet Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

While RedPlanet Berhad has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with RedPlanet Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 5 risks we have identified for RedPlanet Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian Sees Inflation Sticking Around 3-4%; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Easily Beat That Rate

    While the Fed eventually applied an almost unheard-of aggressive approach in its efforts to quell inflation, it took its time in doing so, ignoring the initial data. Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian says that had the Fed not delayed crucial policy it could have spared unnecessary pain on millions of American households. Nevertheless, despite the “fumbled response,” fast forward to the present and there are signs inflation is cooling down. While El-Erian warns of complacency and notes of more “in

  • The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million

    The fund had started shedding its stake in Adani Group companies right from 2014 — well before recent the selloff in Adani Group companies.

  • Ford Stock Is Falling. It’s Because Management Did Something Right.

    Friday morning, the stock was down much more than either the broader market or shares of other auto manufacturers.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The data used by ChatGPT is from 2021 and isn't updated like the search results you get from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. There are many questions about potential cheating in schools or even writing articles that (1) aren't original and (2) may use questionable data and analysis.

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Got Rocked Today

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) perhaps best known for its ultra-high-yield dividend, had a forgettable day on the market Thursday. The company's share price dipped by almost 6% after it reported its latest quarterly results. Annaly unveiled its fourth-quarter figures after market hours on Wednesday, revealing that its net interest income came in at just over $135 million.

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    You don't have to choose between income and growth when deciding which stocks to buy -- some excellent businesses offer a lot of both. Two in particular that are worth a closer look right now are real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that operate in two of the hottest subsectors of commercial properties.

  • Here's Why We Think Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Coinbase Receives Bad News

    The SEC just forced cryptocurrency exchange rival Kraken to shut down its U.S. staking service and pay a $30 million fine.

  • GE CEO Larry Culp Has a Message for Investors

    General Electric filed its annual report Friday. It always contains some tidbits for investors to mull over.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Here are three healthcare stocks that are too cheap to ignore (listed in alphabetical order). The company's enterprise value (EV) is only 6.28 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It's no secret why Pfizer stock is relatively cheap.

  • This nearly 150-year-old fund hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938. Here are the stocks it likes, and four it doesn’t.

    Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh, Scotland based fund manager best known for tech-sector investments — it’s the number-nine institutional shareholder in Tesla, for instance — also manages an investment vehicle with a far different remit. Its average holding period for an investment is eight years. “Yet over these one hundred and fifty years the world has made immense progress, in everything from the advent and spread of modern democracy, to a dramatic increase in life expectancy and the many benefits of human and technological progress.”

  • Wall Street Thinks These 2 Penny Stocks Could Go Parabolic

    Concerns about interest rate hikes, supply chain kinks, geopolitical unrest, and of course inflation sparked a flight to safety in the investing world in 2022. As a direct result, growth stocks, on balance, plummeted last year. Wall Street analysts, for example, think there are literally dozens of beaten-down growth equities capable of delivering exponential returns over the course of the next decade.

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • A Key Semiconductor Industry Metric Just Turned Ugly: Time to Sell Chip Stocks?

    Some financial data looks especially ugly right now, but remember: The market cares about the future far more than the present.

  • Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

    Everything's bigger in Texas, except for airports. There's just more of them. Dallas, the Lone Star State's third-largest city, looks ready...

  • 13 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 most profitable large cap stocks to buy. For more profitable large cap stocks, head on over to 5 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy. If someone were to ask you, which is bigger, the bond market or the stock market, what would your […]

  • BTS’s Agency Jumps Into Battle Between Kakao, Godfather of K-pop

    (Bloomberg) -- Hybe Co., manager of the South Korean sensation BTS, is jumping into the middle of a messy corporate battle, allying with the godfather of K-pop to hinder technology giant Kakao Corp.’s foray into the entertainment arena.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Vene

  • 2 Remarkable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

    The pandemic fueled an incredible streak of growth for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders, but that doesn't mean the best days are over for this stock. Shopify's platform is unique compared to many other popular e-commerce platforms in that it not only allows individuals with any level of experience to start and grow a company (online and offline) but to truly differentiate their business as its own, defined brand. The distinct value proposition that the company offers business owners gives it a prolonged competitive advantage that investors can also capitalize on.