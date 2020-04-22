Redrock Biometrics Announces Partnership With HYPR

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redrock Biometrics and HYPR announce a partnership for Redrock Biometrics to provide palm authentication with their PalmID® solution. HYPR is a leading provider of passwordless authentication for enterprises.

Backed by Comcast, Mastercard, and Samsung, the HYPR cloud platform is designed to eliminate passwords and shared secrets across the enterprise. With HYPR, businesses have deployed secure passwordless authentication for millions of users.

The addition of Redrock Biometrics' PalmID® to the HYPR platform offers users the ability to leverage a powerful and unique multi-modal authentication experience.

Post-coronavirus, the world will approach everyday tasks with new precautions. The need for social distancing is vital in the fight to reduce the spread of coronavirus and other infectious diseases - and also presents a change in how users interact with their physical and digital environments. Wearing masks, which reduce the viability of face biometrics, and not wanting to interact with shared touch-based devices, such as pin pads, touch screens, fingerprint scanners, put in the forefront the need for touchless biometric solutions using other parts of the body than the face. PalmID® by Redrock Biometrics the answer to this challenge.

"We are thrilled to work with HYPR to provide PalmID®, " says Redrock Biometrics co-founder Lenny Kontsevich. "The world is changing in front of us, and palm biometrics are at the forefront of best available methods in the area of biometric security."

Palm prints and sub-dermal palm vein patterns are unique to every individual, even identical twins. PalmID® captures in visible light an image of the skin lines and creases and, optionally, an infra-red image of the veins, and uses these images as the basis for individual identification.

"The importance of providing users optionality in how they authenticate has never been greater. Making secure and touchless authentication available to users furthers our mission of building a passwordless world," said George Avetisov, CEO of HYPR. "This partnership with Redrock Biometrics opens up new and exciting possibilities for passwordless authentication."

Redrock Biometrics is a creator of the PalmID® matching solution for palms captured by regular RGB and IR cameras. The company is located in San Francisco.

For more information about please contact:

Sergei Badeka

(m) 650.766.8473

(e) sbadeka@redrockbiometrics.com

Related Images

palmid-logo.png

PalmID Logo

Redrock Biometrics PalmID

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redrock-biometrics-announces-partnership-with-hypr-301044866.html

SOURCE Redrock Biometrics