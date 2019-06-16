Reds place Iglesias on paternity list

Shortstop Jose Iglesias will miss the Cincinnati Reds' series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday after the team placed him on the three-day paternity leave list.

The Reds reinstated righthander Robert Stephenson from a rehabilitation assignment in a corresponding move.

Iglesias, who was hitless in the first two games of the series, is likely to be replaced by Jose Peraza in the lineup.

Iglesias, 29, is batting .289 with four home runs and 24 RBIs this season.

Stephenson is 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA in 21 appearances for the Reds this season. He had been sidelined by a cervical strain in his neck.

