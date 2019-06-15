Reds place LHP Peralta on 10-day IL, recall OF Ervin

The Cincinnati Reds placed left-hander Wandy Peralta on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a right hip flexor strain and recalled outfielder Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville.

Ervin, 26, hit .250 (4-for-16) with a double, a triple and two RBIs in 10 games with the Reds earlier this season. He played all three outfield positions, making two starts in center field and one start in right.

Peralta is 0-1 with a 5.96 ERA in 28 relief appearances this season. He has allowed five homers in 22 2/3 innings.

In 166 career relief appearances, the 27-year-old Peralta is 5-7 with a 4.89 ERA.

