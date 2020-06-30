RedShield appoints Senior Verizon Cyber Security VP as Chief Revenue Officer in U.S. Push

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShield, specialists in web application shielding, has announced the appointment of global cyber security leader, James Carrigan Jr. as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), responsible for sales globally.

Based in New York, Carrigan joins the cyber security challenger from Verizon Communications, where he served as Vice President & Global Managing Director of Cyber Security Solutions. Prior to this, the industry veteran spent 10 years at AT&T as Vice President of Cyber Security Sales where he started and built the business unit to a USD$500M+ organization.

The senior appointment follows a USD$10M Series B funding round in September 2019, focused on expanding the New Zealand born business' global footprint and accelerating its U.S. growth.

"I'm incredibly excited to join RedShield and help extend the company's market leading position," said RedShield CRO, James Carrigan Jr. "I firmly believe in the RedShield product offering and its ability to take on security effectiveness for organizations. Their customer centric approach and focus on genuine innovation comes at a time when companies globally are looking to secure the productivity of their workforce, digitally transform their business, protect their customers and become more resilient. Some of the top U.S. businesses are taking notice, and I'm excited to be a part of that growth trajectory."

Andy Prow, CEO and Co-Founder, RedShield commented, "Jim's decision to bet his decades of experience in multinational cybersecurity roles on RedShield's proposition is a strong signal to the team and the industry that we have a winning formula.

"Jim's credentials speak for themselves, and as we look to scale our business in our global markets, Jims experience, relationships and trusted credentials will help us to effectively reach customers who have a clear need for our solutions."

For more information on RedShield www.redshield.co

-- ENDS --

About RedShield

RedShield makes vulnerabilities in web applications vanish without touching a single line of application code. Our software shields enable you to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and speed to market by removing the holes cybercriminals seek to exploit. Founded in New Zealand, owned and operated by an experienced team of penetration testers and security technologists, we have become known for taking on the security challenges that no one else will.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redshield-appoints-senior-verizon-cyber-security-vp-as-chief-revenue-officer-in-us-push-301086385.html

SOURCE RedShield