Reduce the Housing Shortage with Home Sharing

Atticus LeBlanc spent twelve years building housing in Atlanta. Upwards of 90,000 people a year were moving into his once-sleepy city, now the capital of the New South. He could see the city’s seams stretch as traffic curled along the Georgia 400 and rents grew by more than 70 percent. Atlanta pledged new roads and rails and affordable housing, but it never seemed like enough. So Atticus had an idea: Why not divide Atlanta’s existing single-family homes and turn them into affordable apartments? The result was PadSplit, a co-living startup formed in 2017 out of a home Atticus owned, which may offer lessons in privately developed, “naturally affordable” housing solutions.

The company takes, say, a five-bedroom home and subdivides the bedrooms into separate living units with a shared kitchen and common areas. Utilities and rent are combined into one fixed weekly payment, averaging around $587 a month. There’s no long-term lease, just a weekly or monthly “membership.” PadSplit is like Airbnb for affordable housing.

PadSplit in turn helps landlords retrofit, market, and manage their “co-living” homes. This means landlords get north of $3,000 a month in rental income from a house that may have previously gone for half that rate to a single renter. And the renters? The typical PadSplit member is making just $21,000 a year, like roughly a quarter of Americans. Residents making less than 50 percent of an area’s median income can now find a place to rent.

There’s a growing shortage of affordable housing in America. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) declared a need for 7.2 million more affordable housing units for the poorest Americans, built in varying degrees with public dollars. The city government of Atlanta, where PadSplit still primarily operates, pledged the creation or preservation of 20,000 affordable homes by 2026 at a cost of $1 billion.

America’s lack of affordable housing has two solutions: building more units or subdividing existing units. At present, our nation’s affordable-housing–industrial complex is bent on building. Projects costing anywhere from $74,000 (in Texas) to $739,000 (in California) per unit are in turn underwritten by an annual flow of $9 billion in low-income-housing tax credits (LIHTC). These dollars result in roughly 110,000 new affordable housing units every year, which is not nearly enough to keep up with demand.

Here’s the reality: There will never be enough publicly provided affordable housing in America. It’s already taken more than three decades to build or rehab roughly 3 million affordable housing units with federal aid, and that’s less than half of what’s needed to keep up with demand. At the current median cost for building and rehabbing affordable units, it would take nearly $1.5 trillion to get there. And without public dollars, simply building 76 affordable homes in California will cost Airbnb all of the $25 million it has pledged towards easing that state’s housing shortage. “Affordable” housing is simply not affordable to build. And where there is private will and public dollars, the only sure things are LIHTC graft now and NYCHA-style neglect later.

Figuring out how to use America’s existing housing stock more efficiently seems like the next logical step. There are 33.6 million more bedrooms in America than there are people—and since some share a room, there are surely more such “spare” bedrooms. By PadSplit’s accounting, some 54 million bedrooms go unused every night in the United States. Converting a quarter of these rooms into rentals would alone house the 14 million people in America making less than $35,000 a year who are singles or couples that rent. Turning 10 percent of Atlanta’s current stock of five-bedroom homes into multi-family dwellings could yield nearly 9,000 new affordable units over the next decade.

There’s also more space in these rooms — newly built homes in America offer 971 square feet of living space per person, up 90 percent from the 1970s. Even accounting for older homes and apartments, Atlanta still has 590 square feet per person. And while home sizes in America are growing, household size is decreasing. As a report by the Urban Land Institute found, “A 4.1 person household in 1930 would consist of slightly more than 1,000 square feet, while the same home in 2017, consisting of a 2.5 person household, is built to over 2,500 square feet.” All that space in all these spaces.