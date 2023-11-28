Reduced adoption fees to help shelter pets find homes this holiday season

Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-17. There are more than 380 shelters in 43 states offering reduced-fee pet adoptions. In Michigan, 41 shelters are participating in the event.

MICHIGAN — A nationwide effort is hoping to help shelter pets find loving homes this holiday season.

Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-17. There are more than 380 shelters in 43 states offering reduced-fee pet adoptions. In Michigan, 41 shelters are participating in the event.

During each Empty the Shelters event, Bissell sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less for pets —according to a news release. Pets are fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered.

Founded in 2011, Bissell is a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

"Our nation's animal shelters need your help as they face an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of deserving pets desperate to find a home.

"Our 'Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope' event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season."

An interactive map of participating shelters is available on the Bissell Pet Foundation website: bissellpetfoundation.org.

Some of the participating shelters in Michigan include, but are not limited to:

The Muskegon Humane Society

The Clare County Animal Shelter

The Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba

The Greater Hillsdale Humane Society

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven in Norton Shores

The Humane Society of Midland County

The Humane Society of West Michigan in Walker

The Ionia County Animal Shelter

The Kent County Animal Shelter

The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society

Macomb County Animal Control

St. Clair County Animal Control

Faithful to Felines in Muskegon

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance in Allegan County

More than 204,000 pets have been adopted through Empty the Shelters events, according to Bissell — making it the largest funded adoption event in the U.S. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events.

