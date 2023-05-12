In a reduced climate budget, Newsom cuts drought spending and pivots to flood control

After record-breaking winter rain and snow, California Gov. Gavin Newsom shifted state funds for drought response to emergency flood protection and retained previously proposed budget cuts to climate and environment spending.

The governor’s budget update, delivered Friday, included a $125 million shift from drought contingency to emergency flood response. Another $165 million was proposed for flood control, business relief and floodplain restoration in the San Joaquin Valley.

“Here’s the new commitment: Flood protection,” Newsom said in a Friday press conference. “We have a posture of drought to flood, reinforcing this weather whiplash.”

The $48 billion budget for climate measures was pruned in January from $54 billion over five years for the state’s many water, energy, electric vehicles, transportation and wildfire programs. The $6 billion cut drew outcry from environmental advocates.

Friday’s release is part of a $306.5 billion budget that the state must manage under the weight of a growing shortfall.

Newsom said in January that state faced an estimated $22.5 billion gap after years of enjoying surpluses. That deficit increased to $31.5 billion by May. The Legislature must pass a budget by June 15.

Environmental advocates, displeased with cuts to sustainability efforts, noted that California is already feeling the deadly impacts of climate change through years of drought followed by atmospheric rivers this year.

“We’re very behind,” said Melissa Romero, the senior legislative manager of California Environmental Voters. “We really can’t afford to have climate be something that only gets funded during budget surplus years.”

Romero and Brandon Dawson, director of Sierra Club California, both questioned in interviews before the budget revision was announced why the governor would retain certain cuts from January in environmental measures versus oil and gas subsidies.

Dawson said he saw why funding decreased given the state’s economic outlook, but wondered about why certain initiatives that have proven to work would get less funding than others.

“Why were those the programs he chose to cut, as opposed to other programs related to potential bad actions that can be taken?” Dawson said. “In terms of permitting on oil and gas wells and other things like that.”

Romero and Dawson stressed that the budget proposal was a “moral document” reflecting the state’s committments. Pulling back on climate investments instead of cutting incentives for the oil and gas industry speaks volumes.

“Last year, we saw our state leaders, the governor, the speaker, the pro-tem and the Legislature, really prioritize climate at the scale that we’ve needed to for many, many years now,” Romero said.

“And to see that get pulled back after all of the celebration and all of the wins that we had — and to think about how our state hasn’t yet really committed to making sustained, massive investments in the crisis of the century — it’s hard to watch.”