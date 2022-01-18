Reducing your carbon footprint
Climate Scientist and Author Peter Kalmus is back to share the severity of climate change and ways to help reduce its progression.
A video viewed tens of thousands of times on social media claims that satellite data showed no net global warming for the past seven years and suggests that this means carbon dioxide emissions are not driving climate change. The claim is misleading; longer-term datasets from six world climate monitors show average temperatures have been rising for decades, and EU data showed the past seven years were the hottest ever recorded."Satellite data show no net warming for the past seven years, somethin
Leonardo DiCaprio says if the world has any chance at combating climate change, voters need to pick "people that are sane.""The main thing that it boils down to is, if you're an individual, you, A, have to get involved," the "Don't Look Up" star and environmental activist said in an interview with Deadline published Tuesday."You have to vote for people that care about this issue and take science seriously. And we should not have any elected...
(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink warned that companies will be left behind if they don’t embrace sustainable business practices, hitting back at critics who say that considering environmental impact in investing decisions is a politically motivated fad. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Ro
Half a million fewer people died in England and Wales as a result of cold weather as the climate warmed over the past 20 years, latest data from the Office for National Statistics has suggested.
Older adults are particularly vulnerable to these impacts on health and safety that are caused by climate change. Here are some precautions to take.
A few years ago, it was common to hear people deny climate change, downplay the enormousness of the threat, or argue that it is far too soon to worry about it. The apocalypse is coming, and there is nothing we can do to prevent it. If humankind wanted to prevent catastrophic climate change, how big a check would we have to write?
Retiring National Weather Service director calls time there "phenomenal," as agency strives to prepare public for weather extremes, changing climate
Fossil fuel emissions aren’t just driving climate change and worsening air quality, they’re also hurting crop yields enough to cause some $63 billion in annual losses in East Asia, scientists say. With high levels of ozone pollution, China, South Korea and Japan are seeing diminished yields in wheat, rice, and maize, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Food. China alone is losing a third of its potential wheat production and nearly a quarter of rice yields as ozone disrupts plant growth.
The snowstorm that battered the South this weekend, leaving thousands without power, was likely exacerbated by climate change, according to leading climate scientists.
Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday pledged to cut to zero its net carbon emissions from its global operations by 2050, a step in the direction of rivals minimizing their carbon footprints. Exxon's 2050 plan, first mulled last year, covers emissions from its oil, gas, and chemical production and from the power those operations consume, so-called scope 1 and 2 targets. "We are developing comprehensive roadmaps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operated assets around the world," Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in a statement.
Ministers say coping even with low levels could cost the country billions of pounds a year.
The Jan. 15 explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga caught climate scientists' attention since major eruptions throughout history have temporarily cooled the globe.Why it matters: Large volcanic eruptions are one of the main natural control knobs that can slow the pace of human-caused global warming. Studies have shown that tropical volcanoes, such as in Tonga, tend to be particularly effective at injecting sunlight-reflecting material.Stay on top of the latest market trends
Exxon Mobil said on Tuesday that it would stop producing net carbon emissions from its operations by 2050, an announcement that shows the degree to which oil companies are investing in climate change strategies—and the limits to those strategies. Shares of Exxon (XOM) were up 2.3% on Tuesday, though that likely had more to do with rising oil prices than its climate-related commitment. Exxon’s pledge means that by 2050 it plans to eliminate as much carbon as it produces from its operations.
The impacts of climate change will restrict where future Winter Olympics can take place in the Northern Hemisphere, a study from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, has found.Researchers from Canada, Austria and the U.S. determined that if global greenhouse gas emissions do not dramatically decline, only one of 21 cities that have previously hosted the Winter Olympic Games - Sapporo, Japan - would be able to furnish safe and reliable...
One area ripe for economic investment is flood adaptation and mitigation.
