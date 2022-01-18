Reducing your carbon footprint

The Hill

Leonardo DiCaprio says if the world has any chance at combating climate change, voters need to pick "people that are sane.""The main thing that it boils down to is, if you're an individual, you, A, have to get involved," the "Don't Look Up" star and environmental activist said in an interview with Deadline published Tuesday."You have to vote for people that care about this issue and take science seriously. And we should not have any elected...