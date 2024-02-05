Can reducing water use help deal with the climate crisis? Here’s what we know.

A bird sits perched on a log in the Savannah River at the Augusta Riverwalk on Oct. 27, 2021.

Due to the unprecedented symptoms of climate change, season length and temperature variations from year to year can cause changes that affect a number of outcomes including water supplies, say experts.

Climate Central, a nonprofit group of independent scientists focused on providing factual data to media outlets, analyzed seasonal warming trends since 1970 in 247 U.S. locations to see how much warming we’ve experienced in each season, and how quickly. Seasonal warming can have widespread effects on health, water supplies, fire seasons, agriculture, and more.

Winters are warming the fastest in most of the 246 U.S. locations analyzed by Climate Central, according to experts.

Can reducing individual water usage help?

“The biggest way to save water individually is to reduce your energy pull from the grid,” said Tonya Bonitatibus, executive director of the Savannah Riverkeeper. “If you're interested in reducing your impact, it is far more efficient for you to reduce your energy then it would be to focus on trying to be as minimal with water. You're going to save more individually by reducing electricity.”

Bonitatibus said every natural gas plant, coal plant and nuclear plant uses massive amounts of water.

“The energy sector uses a massive amount of water, much larger than communities,” said Bonitatibus. “Plant Vogtle uses 99 million gallons of water a day. Sixty-four million of that is evaporated. The city of Augusta uses 44 million gallons a day, much of which is returned to the system. And that is just one facility.”

Vogtle delays: Vibrations in cooling system mean new Plant Vogtle nuclear reactor will again be delayed

Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft said, "The units at Plant Vogtle, including the existing and new units, typically use 160-180 cubic feet of water per second for plant operations. This water is returned to a natural state through evaporation from the plant’s cooling towers or directly to the river."

Bonitatibus said water that’s returned to the system happens when, in most cases, water is pulled from the river for personal needs. When you flush the toilet it goes to a wastewater treatment facility. Once it’s cleaned, the water returns to the river.

“It's like you're borrowing the water instead of just taking it and evaporating it,” she said.

How much water does the average family use?

The average American family uses more than 300 gallons of water per day at home, experts say. Roughly 70% is used indoors.

Tonya Bonitatibus, riverkeeper and executive director for the Savannah Riverkeeper, poses for a portrait along the Savannah River in Augusta, Ga., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2022.

How do you save water outdoors?

“Being mindful of water use in the summer is critical,” said Bonitatibus. “Making sure not to overwater your lawn is important as that is when the creek and rivers are at their highest stress point. When we have extreme weather patterns where it's not raining for a long time, it's critical that people don't overwater their lawns and that they do conserve water.”

Less than 1% of the earth’s water supply is available for human use, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency .The rest is either saltwater found in oceans or fresh water frozen in the polar ice caps, or too inaccessible for practical usage. Even though the water cycle continuously returns water to Earth, it’s not always returned to the same place, or in the same quantity and quality.

Lower water levels can impact the environment

When reservoir water levels get lower and ground water tables drop, water supplies, human health, and the environment are put at serious risk, according to EPA.

Lower water levels can cause increased concentrations of natural and human pollutants. Less water going down the drain means more water available in the lakes, rivers and streams increasing the survival of wildlife.

Energy saving programs

Georgia Power has a number of energy saving programs that are available to customers. A few are included below:

EASE (Energy Assistance for Savings and Efficiency)

HopeWorks

HEIP (Home Energy Improvement Program)

LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program)

Project SHARE

For more information, visit Georgia Power's website www.georgiapower.com.

The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority has home energy rebate programs made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. The two rebate programs are for home energy efficiency and home electrification projects.

For more information, visit Georgia Environmental Finance Authority at gefa.georgia.gov.

This reporting content is supported by a partnership with several funders and Journalism Funding Funding Partners.

Erica Van Buren is the climate change reporter for The Augusta Chronicle, part of the USA TODAY Network. Connect with her at EVanBuren@gannett.com or on X: @EricaVanBuren32.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Reducing water and energy use could help combat climate change