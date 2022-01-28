Redwood City Council Meetings To Remain Remote

REDWOOD CITY, CA — City council meetings in Redwood City will continue to take place virtually, the council decided during a meeting Monday.

The council unanimously voted to extend virtual council meetings pursuant to Assembly Bill 361, which allows legislative bodies to hold meetings remotely during a state of local emergency.

Under the law, cities must present specific findings every 30 days in order to continue virtual meetings.

Redwood City staff determined that COVID-19 “continues to directly impact the ability of members to meet safely in person.” California also remains under a state of emergency and state and local officials are able to impose and recommend measures to promote social distancing.

This article originally appeared on the Redwood City-Woodside Patch