Redwood City man stabs mother to death in her north Redding home, Shasta sheriff says

A Redwood City man called law enforcement after he admitted to stabbing his mother in her north Redding home on Tuesday evening, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Jesse Mandujano, 21, called around 8 p.m. to report he'd stabbed "someone," according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived at the address on Lynda Lynn Way, they found Mandujano waiting outside the home, the report said.

Deputies found the body of a woman they identified as Mandujano's mother, Yose Elizabeth Barron-Alcazar, 51, in the home, according to the sheriff's office ― at which time they turned the case over to Shasta County's major crimes unit.

The coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy on Barron-Alcazar's body.

The sheriff's office provided no other details about the incident and said it would not release a motive or other investigative information at this time.

Deputies arrested Mandujano on suspicion of murder and booked him into the Shasta County Jail. His bail was set at $1 million, according to the sheriff's office.

Mandujano’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Shasta County Superior Court, the sheriff's office reported.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lt. Chris Edwards at the county's major crimes unit at 530-245-6135, or email, MCU@co.shasta.ca.us.

