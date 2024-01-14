Redwood City PD arrest three men for alleged attempted auto theft

(KRON) – Three men were arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle, the Redwood City Police Department announced.

Redwood City police officers were alerted to a report that two males had broken into a victim’s vehicle before fleeing in a silver Toyota Prius in the block 3500 block of Page Street on Jan. 12.

RCPD Street Crime Suppression Team detectives located a silver Toyota Prius in the area of Spring Street and 10th Avenue, reportedly leaving the direction of the victim’s residence. The detectives initiated a traffic stop on the sedan.

Three men were occupying the vehicle:

Steven Dominguez Sanchez, 19

Luis Cisneros, 19

Kevin Leiva-Hernandez, 22

Responding officers and detectives determined that the three subjects were attempting to steal the car. According to the police investigation, the suspects were utilizing an electronic device to reprogram car keys to steal the vehicle.

All of the three suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Jail for attempted auto theft, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools.

