Redwood City PD seeking assistance with carjacking investigation

(KRON) – The Redwood City Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle and later lit the car on fire on Friday.

According to the police investigation, the suspect stole the victim’s car by force, striking the victim in the back of the head and removing the victim from the car. The suspect then drove off in the vehicle.

The carjacking occurred at an apartment building at the 1400 block of Marshall Street around 7:11 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle, a green Toyota Camry, was located on fire near Bay Road and Charter in Redwood City around 8:06 p.m.

According to police, the suspect is described as an African American male adult, about six feet tall, and heavyset. He was wearing a mask and an orange construction jacket or vest. The suspect was last seen running north on Bay Road.

Redwood City PD believes the suspect could have suffered burns or other injuries after he lit the car on fire.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at (650)-780-7100.

