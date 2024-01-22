Redwood County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in crash on Minnesota River

Jan. 21—BELVIEW

, Minn. — The Redwood County Sheriff's office on Saturday identified the deceased male recovered from a vehicle on the Minnesota River on Friday.

The body of Thaddeus Lorenz, 30, of New Auburn, was recovered from the scene.

According to the update provided Saturday, the

sheriff's office

said the vehicle Lorenz was operating did not break through the ice on the river. The vehicle has since been removed from the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is currently determining a cause of death, according to the update.

In a Friday news release, a crash was reported around 11 a.m. Friday in the 43000 block of Harvest Avenue in Belview, near the

Minnesota River.

Upon arrival, Lorenz was located dead inside the vehicle.

Belview Fire and First Responders, CentraCare Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted the Redwood County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.