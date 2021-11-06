Redwood Falls man accused of October rapes of 13-year-old on rural Franklin road, 14-year-old in a Franklin home

Nov. 6—REDWOOD FALLS — A Redwood Falls man appeared Thursday in Renville County District Court charged with multiple felonies in two separate cases for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.

In one case, Lukus Alen Scheer, 21, is charged with three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct for contact with a person under 14. The first-degree charges allege penetration, use of coercion, use of force and causing injury.

For both cases, District Judge Laurence Stratton ordered Thursday that Scheer be released on $150,000 bail or bond with no conditions or a $60,000 bail or bond under the condition he remains law-abiding, not enter the alleged victim's residence or have contact with her, not leave the state without written court approval and consent to GPS monitoring.

His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint in one case:

Scheer took a 13-year-old girl on a ride in his vehicle Oct. 1 on a gravel road in rural Franklin.

Scheer parked the vehicle near a cornfield on a sparsely traveled road and told the juvenile female to engage in sexual acts with him. The juvenile complied because she was afraid of him, according to the complaint.

The juvenile when speaking to law enforcement described the rape as painful.

On Oct. 7, Scheer grabbed and held the juvenile's buttocks in front of a witness at a residence in Franklin.

The juvenile told law enforcement she was afraid and frightened of Scheer.

The witness also told law enforcement that the girl appeared to be frightened during the one to one and half minutes of that assault and that Scheer was laughing during the encounter.

In a second case, Scheer is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person between 14 and 15. The charges allege penetration.

Scheer is accused of raping the 14-year-old female Oct. 7 in a Franklin residence.