Redwood Falls man charged with sexual assault of woman he met on Snapchat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aug. 11—A Redwood Falls, Minn., man was charged by warrant with sexual assault after a woman he met on Snapchat said he raped her in 2020 in a Hastings hotel, according to the criminal complaint.

Toddrick Nez, 25, was charged Tuesday with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. At the time, he told police the encounter was consensual.

According to the complaint, Nez and the woman met on Snapchat, an instant messaging app, and had been conversing for two years.

On Sept. 2, 2020, she agreed to meet him at a hotel in Hastings where he was staying. Hotel staff told police he had been staying there for an "extended period of time."

The woman consented to kissing, but when Nez allegedly became aggressive toward her, she told him to stop and tried to fight him off, according to the complaint.

Hotel staff told police they had seen a significant amount of blood on the sheets of Nez's hotel room and medical personnel confirmed that the woman showed signs of a sexual assault, according to the complaint.

As of Wednesday, Nez was not listed in the Dakota County Jail. Prosecutors recommended setting bail at $100,000.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man indicted for allegedly shooting teenager because of victim’s sexual orientation

    The 25-year-old man tried to kill a teenager because of the victim’s sexual orientation, a federal grand jury in Kansas City said.

  • Taxi driver jailed after sexually assaulting student who fell asleep in his car

    Bozlul Hoque, 44, picked up the 21-year-old woman from outside a city centre bar in the early hours of the morning.

  • Diana Ross's Life in Photos

    Diana Ross has lived a life marked by personal and professional triumphs. Not only was she in one of the most popular and successful Motown groups during the '60s, but she consistently topped the charts as a solo artist too. Diana Ross was born on March 26, 1944.

  • U.S. Senate to try again to pass voting rights in September, Schumer says

    The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate will make another attempt to pass a bill promoting voting rights next month, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday, even as he acknowledged it is likely that "Republicans won't join us." Schumer said he had huddled with nine Democratic senators ranging from moderates to progressives, and they will produce legislation to be the first order of business when the Senate returns to session in mid-September. He did not rule out making an exception to Senate rules, such as the filibuster, to advance the measure.

  • Long-time UFC contender ‘Jacare’ Souza retires from MMA

    'Jacare' Souza has decided to hand up the gloves, putting an end to a 18-year-career in MMA.

  • 'In seeking a better life, he found death': Honduran mom mourns son killed in U.S.

    In Honduras, the mother of Jorge Alfredo Barralaga, one of 10 migrants who died in a van accident in Texas, spoke about his migration to help his family back home.

  • Chile's record-breaking drought makes climate change 'very easy' to see

    A punishing, decade-long drought in Chile has gone from bad to worse due to a scorching July, a month which typically brings midwinter weather showering the capital Santiago in rain and snow. On Tuesday, a central Santiago weather station had recorded just 78 mm (3 inches) of rainfall so far this year compared to last year's 180 mm and an average amount of 252 mm, according to Chile's Meteorological Service. Science Minister Andres Couve told Reuters on Tuesday that the steady decline in water reserves due to climate change was now a "national priority."

  • Ethiopia using rape as a strategy in Tigray war - Amnesty

    Sexual violations during the conflict in Tigray amount to war crimes, the rights group says.

  • ‘Impatient’ customer waiting to pay for beer shoots clerk in groin, NC video shows

    The clerk was shot in the legs and groin.

  • Boxing-Pacquiao not taking last-minute replacement Ugas lightly

    Pacquiao was preparing to fight WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas but a retinal tear forced the American to withdraw and on Tuesday Ugas was announced as Pacquiao's new opponent. Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) beat American Abel Ramos for the vacant WBA regular welterweight title last September and was elevated to WBA super champion after Pacquiao was stripped of the belt because of inactivity given he had not fought since July 2019.

  • Inoculations reach half of Cambodians as vaccine diplomacy intensifies

    Cambodia has administered at least one coronavirus vaccine dose to half of its population, among the highest rates in Asia, official data showed on Wednesday, with vaccine diplomacy playing a key part in its success. Cambodia, an ally of China and one of Asia's poorest countries, started inoculations with Chinese-made vaccines in February, while millions of doses provided by the United States, Japan and Britain have arrived in recent weeks. Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday said Cambodia should reach the 10 million people targeted for vaccination about seven or eight months earlier than planned.

  • Watch an excavator rescue people from Turkey floods

    Workers rescued seven people stranded in a local cafe after heavy rains flooded a stream in the village of Soguksu village, AFAD said in a statement.Video released by AFAD showed rescuers using the bucket of an excavator to carry a woman to safety over fierce floodwaters.Floods are common along Turkey's Black Sea coastal region at this time of the year.In July, at least six people were killed and others went missing in flood waters in Rize, in the country's northeast.

  • Brendan Fraser gets choked up hearing a fan's words of support

    Brendan Fraser is experiencing a Brenaissance. After several years outside of the spotlight, the actor’s finally getting offered big roles again. He was recently announced as being cast in Martin Scorsese’s film Killers Of The Flower Moon, he’s starring in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and can currently be seen intimidating Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move on HBO Max. Fraser recently had a virtual meet-and-greet with fans, and was very touched by the outpour

  • Once top horse trainer Jorge Navarro pleads guilty in major doping scandal and will pay back $26 million in winnings

    A once-renowned thoroughbred trainer pleaded guilty Wednesday in a wide-ranging horse doping scandal that caused at least one animal to die of a heart attack and that involved a disqualified Kentucky Derby winner, authorities said. Jorge Navarro, 46, who was once considered among the best trainers in racing, admitted he had secretly been juicing his horses for years with illegal substances, some of which were dubbed “monkey” or “red acid.” As part of his plea, Navarro has agreed to pay nearly $26 million in penalties, reflecting the winnings he had fraudulently obtained through the scheme, federal prosecutors said.

  • Volunteers rescue cats in Siberian wildfires

    Wildfires tore through this Siberian village so fast that people fled leaving their pets behind. Volunteers combed through the ruins of Byas-Kyuyol looking for cats after spotting them in a video of the fire, which destroyed more than 40 houses in the village on Saturday and left 185 people homeless. Rescuers ended up finding six cats, including a pregnant one. They are all being treated in a clinic in the regional capital. One of the volunteers Ekaterina Fedorova said one cat was in a swamp trying to cool its injured paws: "We did not have time for emotions, we were just running around trying to pick up them as fast as possible. They have been sitting there for a day already, calling for help, they were hurt and were in pain. We started realizing things in the morning when we got home and wrapped our heads around it."Another volunteer said she had found the remains of a dog that had been tied up and had died in the blaze.Fedorova said the owners of two of the cats had asked for them to be returned once they had resolved the problem of their destroyed homes.Local officials are promising to rebuild them by mid-October.Russia's Yakutia region is hit by wildfires every year, but they have been particularly intense in recent years.This year's fires have blanketed towns in thick smoke that has drifted as far as the North Pole.

  • New Mizzou Tigers AD Desiree Reed-Francois was on campus two months ago. Here’s why

    Missouri’s new athletic director had already made a connection with the school before she was interviewed for the job

  • Tokyo Olympics Fall To All-Time Summer Viewership Low For NBC; Closing Ceremony Craters In Early Results

    NBC likely will never admit it, but the Comcast-owned network must be so relieved that the Tokyo Olympics is finally over. Just over 24 hours after the 17 days of the pandemic-delayed Games of the XXXII Olympiad wrapped up, the network is trying to put a golden spin on losing results. Insisting that its small […]

  • Check Your Freezer: 59,000 Pounds of Frozen Breaded Chicken Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

    At least 28 people in eight states have contracted the illness so far.

  • Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

    It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…

  • Maskless California man bullies the wrong 'Korean Uncle' as H Mart Ahjummas come to his defense

    A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.