Redwood Falls man sentenced to 34 months in prison for drugs and failing to register as a predatory offender

Sep. 21—REDWOOD FALLS — A Redwood Falls man was sentenced to 34 months in prison as part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to a felony drugs charge and for failing to register as a predatory offender.

Gregorio Barron Trejo Haala, 27, also known as Gregorio Haala, appeared Sept. 13 before Eighth Judicial District Judge Patrick Rohland in Redwood Falls District Court where Haala was sentenced to 34 months for felony third-degree controlled substance crime. He was given 11 days' credit for time served and ordered to pay $85 in fees and fines.

As part of the plea agreement, fourth- and fifth-degree felony controlled substance crime charges, misdemeanor possession, petty misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and a petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

In another case for felony failure to register as a predatory offender, Judge Rohland sentenced Haala to 18 months in prison with credit for time served. Haala was ordered to pay $85 in fees and fines.

The sentences will run concurrently.

According to the criminal complaint for felony drugs, Haala was arrested Sept. 24, 2020, following a traffic stop in Redwood Falls due to an active warrant.

Officers found multiple bags of methamphetamine, totaling 1.97 grams, in the vehicle.

Haala was required to register as a predatory offender on Aug. 8, 2018. During an offender registry check in 2019, it was found that he had not done so.