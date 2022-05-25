Redwood Falls police receive reports of missing girl being in area

May 24—The Redwood Falls (Minnesota) Police Department has received reports that a missing 17-year-old Jamestown girl who left her home on Wednesday, May 18, may be in the Redwood Falls area, according to Steve Schroeder, assistant chief of the department.

"There was a report that she may have been in Redwood Falls but we haven't been able to confirm that," he said Tuesday, May 24.

Jazmine Rudland left her home around 2:30 p.m. May 18. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white flannel top.

Schroeder said the Redwood Falls Police Department has received reports of Rudland possibly being in the area but the information has not been reliable or credible at this point.

A family member of Rudland notified the Redwood Falls Police Department that a family member resides in Redwood Falls, said Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of police.

"There is no information that leads us to believe she is in that area but it is a possibility that she may go there," he said. "The information that we have is she is probably still in the Jamestown and Valley City (North Dakota) area."

If anyone has information about Rudland, call the Jamestown Police Department at (701) 252-1000, (507) 637-4005 or your local law enforcement.