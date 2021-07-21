Redwood Falls woman facing multiple felonies alleging criminal sex acts against boys she babysat as a teen

Jul. 21—REDWOOD FALLS — A Redwood Falls woman is facing 11 felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in two separate cases accusing her of sexually assaulting two different juveniles she was babysitting in Redwood County.

Shayla Fawn Minkel, 22, is accused of sex acts with a boy around 5 years old between June 2013 and September 2013. The criminal complaint does not list a specific date when the incident happened. Minkel would have been around 14 at the time.

In another case, she is accused of multiple sex acts with a different boy between the ages of 8 and 12 from April 18, 2012, to April 1, 2016. Minkel would have been between the ages of 13 and 17.

She was released following a June hearing and ordered to not leave Minnesota without written court approval, have no contact with the alleged victims and obey all laws.

In the first case, Minkel is charged with one felony count of first-degree sexual conduct, one felony count of second-degree criminal sex conduct and one felony count of fourth-degree criminal sex conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told law enforcement in April of 2021 he was staying at Minkel's father's house during the summer of 2013 when she forced him to engage in sexual touching. The boy told law enforcement he tried to move Minkel's hands away but she told him to stop.

The boy told law enforcement that he did not tell anyone about the incident because "I was afraid she was going to do something if I told," according to the criminal complaint.

In the second case, Minkel is charged with eight counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told law enforcement in August of 2019 that Minkel and himself had at least 10 sexual encounters and that Minkel threatened him with physical harm if he did not participate.

He told law enforcement that Minkel would watch pornographic videos while she babysat him at a residence in Redwood County. After about two months of this, Minkel would engage in multiple sex acts with him, including oral sex and sexual intercourse.

The last time Minkel engaged in a sexual act with the boy was at Jackpot Junction Hotel in Morton around 2012, when the boy was around 11 or 12, according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement also spoke to another juvenile in September of 2019 that said she saw Minkel and the boy "doing sexual things under a blanket."

A warrant was issued for her arrest May 18 after she failed to appear for a hearing May 17. She also failed to appear for a hearing Monday. Her next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.