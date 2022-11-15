Redwood Materials to supply cathode material to Panasonic U.S. battery plant

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba
Paul Lienert
·2 min read

By Paul Lienert

(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp will buy remanufactured battery cathode material from Redwood Materials, beginning in 2025, for the Japanese battery maker’s new Kansas plant, the companies said on Tuesday.

The multi-year deal, valued at several billion dollars, is the latest industry move aimed at shortening global supply lines and reducing U.S. manufacturing dependence on China, which mines and refines much of the key materials that go into electric vehicle batteries, including nickel, cobalt and lithium.

Those targets are a focus of U.S. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to build up a battery materials supply base in North America.

“The IRA just accelerated this entire transition” of the battery supply chain, Redwood Materials Chief Executive J.B. Straubel said in an interview. He expects the company to be the first to produce cathode material at volume in North America.

Five-year-old Redwood Materials has a long partnership with Panasonic, which builds battery cells in Nevada in a joint venture with Tesla. Redwood recycles Panasonic scrap materials from that factory, and has an agreement to supply Panasonic at the Nevada plant with remanufactured anode copper foil.

Redwood Materials, based in Carson City, Nevada, has kept expanding its business well beyond recycling. The company has said it is spending billions of dollars to scale up production of cathode and anode material by 2025 to 100 gigawatt-hours — enough to supply 1 million EVs — then increase that capacity fivefold, to 500 GWh by 2030.

The cathode is the most expensive component of a battery cell, representing up to 50% of the cost. By onshoring the supply of critical materials, in part through recycling and remanufacturing, Redwood and others hope to trim that expense over the next few years.

Redwood’s partners include some of the world’s largest automakers, notably Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co and the Volkswagen Group.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks as hot inflation, global slowdown take toll

    Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time in a year in the third quarter, stoking further uncertainty about the outlook as global recession risks, a weak yen and higher import costs took a toll on household consumption and businesses. The world's third-biggest economy has struggled to motor on despite the recent lifting of COVID curbs, and has faced intensifying pressure from red-hot global inflation, sweeping interest rate increases worldwide and the Ukraine war. On top of being squeezed by a global slowdown and soaring inflation, Japan has been dealing with the challenge of the yen's slide to 32-year lows against the dollar, which has magnified cost-of-living strains by further lifting the price of everything from fuel to food items.

  • Big pharma not doing enough to improve drug access - analysis

    Since the pandemic emerged, more top drugmakers have made progress in improving access to medicines in the developing world, but those gains are largely limited to middle-income countries leaving the poorest behind, an analysis has found. The report, published by the non-profit Access to Medicine Foundation every two years, found that companies are employing strategies including voluntary licensing and building manufacturing capacity to improve access to medicines in low- and middle-income countries, although these advances have limited depth and breadth. While there has been progress, there remain some gaping holes that need to be prioritised in the coming years, Access to Medicine Foundation CEO Jayasree Iyer told Reuters.

  • China's economy loses momentum as COVID curbs hit factories, consumers

    China's economy suffered a broad slowdown in October as factory output grew more slowly than expected and retail sales fell for the first time in five months, underscoring faltering demand at home and abroad. The downbeat data poses a challenge for Chinese policymakers as they steer the $17 trillion dollar economy through choppy waters, following recent moves to ease some COVID curbs and give financial support to the struggling property sector. "October activity growth broadly slowed and missed market expectations, pointing to a weak start to Q4 as a worsening COVID situation, prolonged property downturn and slower export growth more than offset continued policy stimulus," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

  • Ink Finance And Its Strategic Partners Look To Help Reshape Industries With The All-In-One Financial SaaS On Web3

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • The OTCQB Venture Market Records 4 Months Of Consecutive Volume Increases In OTC Market Group’s Most-Active List In October

    By Jad Malaeb, Benzinga

  • Plastic Putin on tiny tank turns up in London park

    STORY: Parents and children alike reacted with surprise to the apparition of the bright red Putin sitting astride a tiny tank, a little barrel sticking out from between his knees.Colomina told Reuters he was showing the epoxy resin sculpture in various cities around the world to highlight the war in Ukraine, and what he says is Putin’s childish but dangerous behaviour. He declined to be interviewed on camera, saying he does not want to distract attention from his art.Some parents greeted the statue with enthusiasm. Beatrice Dina said of Putin: "He’s a big boy playing dangerous games."Colomina travelled to London from his native city of Toulouse. He has previously installed the statue in Paris, Barcelona and New York. His statue went on show, without the permission of city authorities, on the same day that British street artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka.

  • Cooper Standard Announces Execution of Transaction Support Agreement

    Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) (“CPS”) today announced it and certain of its subsidiaries had entered into a transaction support agreement (the “TSA”) with an ad hoc committee of holders...

  • GM's North American battery supply chain is key to EV profits

    General Motors Co plans to add more links to its North American battery supply chain, adding to roughly 20 deals so far, in a key strategy to help the Detroit automaker narrow the gap with Tesla Inc in electric vehicle profitability. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra and other executives are scheduled to brief investors Thursday on the automaker's progress toward scaling up production capacity to deliver 1 million electric vehicles a year in North America by 2025.

  • UK PM Sunak: China poses a threat but must also engage with them

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that China posed a threat to Britain but it was also right to have dialogue with Beijing over global challenges such as climate change and the war in Ukraine. "I'm very clear that China poses a systemic challenge to both our values and our interests and it represents the single biggest state threat to our economic security and that's why it's right that we take the steps that are necessary to protect ourselves," he told Sky News on the sidelines of the G20. Sunak also said he was hopeful he could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping while at the summit in Indonesia.

  • 12 Hot Retailers Kick Amazon.com To The Curb

    If your measure of S&P 500 retail is Amazon.com, you're missing out on all the action this year. Other retail stocks are springing up.

  • Walmart Sales Rise as Retail Giant Gains Shoppers With Inflation Pounding Budgets

    Comparable U.S. sales, those from stores and digital channels operating over the past 12 months, rose 8.2% through Oct. 28 from a year earlier.

  • Australian PM raises trade 'blockages' with China's Xi

    Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday his concerns about trade “blockages,” but did not walk away from their first face-to-face talks with any promises that the $13 billion barriers to Australian exports would be lifted. The Australian government described the talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia as the first formal bilateral meeting between the two nations’ leaders since 2016, when Xi met then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. Bilateral relations plummeted since then over issues including Australia’s ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s involvement in 5G networks, calls for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic and new laws banning covert international interference in Australian politics.

  • Uniswap Overtakes Coinbase as Second-Largest Exchange Trading Ethereum Today

    Today, Uniswap became the second-largest exchange after Binance for Ethereum trading in the last 24 hours.

  • After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

    Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Maryland residents will have to wait even longer — until the middle of next year — before a recreational marijuana measure approved this past week can take effect. With the addition of Maryland and Missouri, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana for adults over the past decade — even though it remains illegal under federal law.

  • The Great Russian Oil Switch Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes:

  • Trump defied Jan 6 committee subpoena, panel says

    (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump did not show up for deposition testimony before the congressional committee investigating his supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, the panel said on Monday. In doing so Trump defied a subpoena issued by the panel in October, Chair Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, and co-Chair Liz Cheney, a Republican, said in a joint statement. "The truth is that Donald Trump, like several of his closest allies, is hiding from the Select Committee’s investigation and refusing to do what more than a thousand other witnesses have done," Thompson and Cheney said.

  • Biden discusses meeting with China's leader

    Speaking after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Biden said they had an "open and candid conversation."

  • Home Depot Beats Earnings Amid Housing Slump; Lowe's On Deck

    Home Depot earnings topped views Tuesday amid the severe housing recession. HD stock fell slightly. Lowe's is due early Wednesday.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).