Ree Drummond says husband got kicked in the head by a cow

Holy cow!

After getting into an accident on his family ranch in March, Ree Drummond's husband, Ladd Drummond, was just involved in another minor, yet slightly amusing incident.

During an Instagram Live video with her daughter Alex, who's about to get married this weekend, Drummond revealed that her husband told her about an interesting interaction he had with one of the animals on their ranch.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"This is what it's like being married to a rancher/cowboy/country boy," she said in the video.

"I said, 'How was your day, honey?'" and he said, 'I got kicked in the head by a cow.'"

Alex was slightly amused at this point and asked, "Are you serious? That's horrible. Is he OK?"

Luckily, Drummond's husband is doing just fine and she seemed more entertained than concerned.

Back in March, "The Pioneer Woman" announced that Ladd and the couple's nephew Caleb G. Drummond had been in a fire truck crash on their family ranch in Oklahoma. The two had been driving their own fire trucks to help fight an 800 to 900-acre brush fire on their property, and Caleb was in critical condition after the collision.

Ladd waived treatment at the scene but Drummond later revealed that her husband suffered a fractured neck in two places.

Last month, Alex gave an update on her father's condition and revealed that he was on the mend. "A lot of people are asking how our dad is," she said at the time. “He's doing a lot better. He's recovering, and he's starting to get back into ranch work.”

Related: Two of "The Pioneer Woman's" kids revealed how their dad and cousin are recovering after a head-on collision on their family's ranch last month.

As a result of the accident, the 52-year-old has had to wear a neck brace, but Alex is hopeful that he can remove it for her wedding this weekend.

Story continues

"My dad is going in for a checkup on Thursday and if everything looks good, he can take this off to walk me down the aisle. So we're hoping that everything looks good," she said.

Despite his injury, Ladd has been gradually returning to work and his wife revealed that he had just gone out to do some work before she and her daughter started their Instagram Live. "Ladd just went out and burned some pasture, wearing a neck brace and all," she said.

Alex couldn't help but laugh while envisioning that picture in her mind. "It's such a funny sight seeing my dad in his neck brace on the Jeep, lighting things on fire," she said.

Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

During their Instagram Live, Drummond and her daughter also dished on all sorts of details about her wedding, including the menu.

"My mom has been the mastermind behind my wedding menu, honestly. I haven't even tasted the food; my mom tasted it all for us," the bride-to-be said and her mother laughed.

"Well, it's not because we didn't want you to taste it. It's because (the couple has) been in Dallas and we kind of needed to make some decisions. So Alex rightly said that I love food more than anyone she knows and so she trusts me," Drummond explained.

"I said her judgment is probably better than mine," Alex said in agreement.

So, what's on the menu? Drummond said she'll be sharing more details soon but did say there will be a lot of fun hors d'oeuvres and the group will be dining on beef tenderloin/beef filet.