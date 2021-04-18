Ree Drummond's nephew Caleb arrested for DUI 1 month after crash on her ranch

Francesca Gariano and Diana Dasrath
3 min read
“The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond’s nephew, Caleb Drummond, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence, just one month after he was involved in a collision between two firetrucks on her family's property.

The 21-year-old was arrested on April 17 early that Saturday morning. According to documents from the Osage County Jail in Oklahoma obtained by TODAY, Caleb was charged with driving under the influence, carrying a firearm while being arrested for a DUI and transportation of an open container. He was released later that afternoon.

The investigation is still ongoing and it will be the district attorney’s decision whether or not to charge him.

TODAY has reached out to Drummond for comment on her nephew's arrest, and we will update this post if we hear back.

Ree Drummond&#39;s nephew Caleb Drummond (TODAY / calebdrummond06)
News of his arrest comes just one month after Caleb and Ladd Drummond were involved in a collision of two firetrucks on the family ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma on March 10. The two trucks crashed head-on, according to an accident report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The two men were driving their own firetrucks to battle a nearly 1,000-acre brush fire on their property along with other ranchers and volunteer firefighters, Jerry Roberts, the director of Osage County Emergency Management, told TODAY.

Caleb was taken to the hospital in critical condition with reported injuries to his “head, trunk internal, arm and leg” while Ladd waived treatment at the scene.

The following day, Drummond shared an update on her nephew and husband, thanking fans on Facebook for their prayers.

"Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay,” she wrote. “As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse. Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot."

Drummond gave a lengthier update five days after the crash, writing a blog post on March 15 which detailed the aftermath, including the health status of her husband.

"Ladd was stiff but able to walk around immediately after the accident, so he refused medical attention," Drummond, 52, explained. "This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt."

While her nephew's injuries were initially reported, she revealed in the post that her husband “broke his neck in two places – and evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic.” The 52-year-old rancher underwent surgery following the crash, requiring him to wear a neck brace.

Thankfully, the family seems to be in good spirits after the incident, despite some of the changes. One month following the crash, Drummond’s oldest child, 23-year-old daughter Alex, and her youngest, 17-year-old son Todd, gave fans of the family an update on their father and cousin on their recovery from injuries they sustained from the crash.

"A lot of people are asking how our dad is," Alex said of their dad in an Instagram video. “He's doing a lot better. He's recovering, and he's starting to get back into ranch work.”

Alex continued, telling viewers, “His mobility is a little limited right now. But he's still able to hang."

As for Caleb, Todd said he was "doing good," adding, "He's pretty much all healed up and back to his normal life."

"You can’t keep a good man down!” Alex chimed in.

