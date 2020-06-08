Reebok and gyms cut ties with CrossFit after CEO’s tweets spark outrage

A series of tweets by CrossFit CEO and founder Greg Glassman has prompted affiliated gyms and a major sponsor to cancel their partnerships with the fitness regimen.

On Saturday evening, the 63-year-old replied to a post from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research center at the University of Washington, that called "racism and discrimination ... critical public health issues."

Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response. #BlackLivesMatter



Read our director’s statement: https://t.co/kZkP2s82oV pic.twitter.com/0A7VEqoHkq



— Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (@IHME_UW) June 6, 2020

Glassman replied to the tweet by writing, "It's FLOYD-19" — alluding to both COVID-19 and George Floyd, the black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody has prompted nationwide protests over racial injustice.

Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is "accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots." Thanks! — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 7, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, he criticized the organization, which has been tracking the pandemic, for its support of the quarantine, and he also tied the coronavirus lockdown to protests over Floyd's death.

"Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism?" he wrote. "George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is 'accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.' Thanks!"

Afterward, many of Glassman's followers responded that his comments were "privileged," "arrogant" and "ignorant," among other criticisms.

I have been outspokenly critical of @IHME_UW's risk communication with respect to COVID-19. That is a reasonable disagreement.



What you're doing here, Mr. Glassman, is emitting brain-dead gibberish that helps no one.



I suggest that you sit down and listen to the adults.







— · · · – – – · · · (@Merz) June 7, 2020

One Twitter user explained: "I have been outspokenly critical of @IHME_UW's risk communication with respect to COVID-19. That is a reasonable disagreement. What you're doing here, Mr. Glassman, is emitting brain-dead gibberish that helps no one. I suggest that you sit down and listen to the adults."

Another added, "I’ve been waiting for this since like 2015 when the diabetes community came after him for saying ignorant things."

I’ve been waiting for this since like 2015 when the diabetes community came after him for saying ignorant things. — Corina (@cddonley17) June 7, 2020

Some even demanded that advertisers and affiliated gyms across the country end their relationships with CrossFit Inc.

#crossfit is exposing itself as white supremacist. I’ve been doing CrossFit for 5 years and will no longer pay monthly dues to a box that continues its affiliation. CrossFit friends: challenge your box to end its affiliation, now. — Annie Selak, PhD (@aselak) June 7, 2020

"#Crossfit is exposing itself as white supremacist. I’ve been doing CrossFit for 5 years and will no longer pay monthly dues to a box that continues its affiliation," one Twitter user wrote. "CrossFit friends: challenge your box to end its affiliation, now."

These calls to action were swiftly met, and several gyms shared their decision publicly.

Nick Hurndon, an owner and coach at CrossFit Magnus in Portland, Oregon, tweeted a letter on Saturday that he said he sent to CrossFit's headquarters.

We sent our letter today pic.twitter.com/TRqf6bItnJ — Nick H (@NickHurndon) June 7, 2020

"After eight years as a CrossFit affiliate, we are ending our affiliation," the tweet read. "Your response to the current movement to end systemic racism and police brutality is completely unacceptable and does not align with our values or beliefs."