Reedley College student dies after night of heavy drinking, coroner says. He was 18

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified a Reedley College student from Oregon who died after a night of heavy drinking.

Derek Burton, 18, of Sherwood, Oregon, was found unresponsive in a dorm room at 2:30 a.m. Saturday after State Center Community College District police officers did a welfare check.

Emergency personnel took Burton to Reedley Adventist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office learned Burton had been drinking large amounts of alcohol throughout the course of the night in a dorm room with friends.

Burton was unresponsive and those friends called for help.

Detectives have not found any evidence of foul play and are awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology test to learn more about the circumstances of Burton’s death.

Burton was set to play for the Reedley College football team as an offensive lineman next season.

The community college released a statement saying “we are heartbroken to learn of this tragedy and send our condolences to the family. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, and we have no further comment at this time.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Burton’s family.