Reedley man sentenced for shooting and killing 15-year-old boy
A Reedley man and gang member convicted of killing a 15-year-old boy learned his sentence in court on Friday.
A Reedley man and gang member convicted of killing a 15-year-old boy learned his sentence in court on Friday.
Bedard grabbed his jaw as he skated off the ice.
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Alina Habba, one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers, says in an interview with Fox News that United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will "step up" for the man who appointed him to the high court.
The trope is as old as storytelling itself.
It's cold outside, so spend evenings watching the hottest films on this incredibly affordable projector.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
For two years, Netflix subscribers have been able to download tons of mobile games, all included for free with their subscription. Netflix has developed more than 75 mobile games, boasting popular IPs like Grand Theft Auto, Love Is Blind, Monument Valley and Oxenfree, among many others. Now, Netflix could potentially be exploring ways to generate revenue from its gaming business, a recent report suggests.
Tagovailoa has used all five seasons of his eligibility but could get a waiver for a sixth.
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
CES 2024 is almost upon us, and a team of TechCrunch reporters and experts will be on the ground in Las Vegas to give you the biggest news out of the consumer electronics show. Here’s how to follow along with TechCrunch reporters at this year’s conference. Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec will be looking at all things automotive tech, from new EVs to reveals from BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and more.
In the months before the Pac-12 becomes another ghost of conferences past, its women’s basketball programs are poised to show why most were excited for the formation in the first place.
'Doesn't give me hat hair!' raved a fan of this cool cap.
One in 3 workers cashed out their retirement account when leaving a job. Don't be among them.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
Microsoft Teams is finally coming to Android Auto next month, nearly a year after being announced by Google. The details are still a bit scant, but you’ll be able to make and accept calls via your Teams account.
A parole board decided Pistorius would be allowed to be freed after completing more than half of his sentence.