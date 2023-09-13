Reedley places temporary ban on future biomedical labs

TechCrunch

Rocket Lab has transformed Virgin Orbit’s massive headquarters and manufacturing facility into a new engine development center, at just a fraction of the price that it would’ve cost to purchase new. “The 144,000+ square foot advanced manufacturing complex is now home to high-rate production for our industry-leading Rutherford engine, as well as development and production for the new Archimedes engine that will power our Neutron launch vehicle,” the invitation said. Rocket Lab placed the winning bid of $16.1 million for the 144,000-square-foot complex during Virgin Orbit’s bankruptcy auction in May. Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck later told investors in a second-quarter earnings call that the price they paid for the assets “would have represented around $100 million of value versus having to purchase new.”