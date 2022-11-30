Reedley Police seek help in shooting of 13-year-old boy. He was hit in lower torso

A 13-year-old boy was struck by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Reedley and rushed to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center.

The shooting took place about 12:35 p.m.

Reedley Police said the shooting “possibly” occurred in the 1400 block of East Cypress Avenue but did not elaborate.

A police spokesman said the boy was hit in the lower torso but was able to get to a nearby apartment to call for help.

When police and emergency workers arrived, he was conscious and able to speak with rescuers.

Detectives combed the area of the shooting and blocked streets for several hours as the crime scene was processed.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the department at 559-637-4200.