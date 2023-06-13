Reedley shooting suspect killed by officers identified. He had just left prison

A man just released from prison who was killed by Reedley police on June 7 was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office as Moises Tellez, 20.

Sheriff’s investigators said there is a high probability that Tellez, who walked out of custody June 5, was responsible for the shooting of three people, one fatally, shortly before he was killed in an exchange of fire with officers.

Tellez was shot and killed at an apartment complex near South Haney and East Springfield Avenues in Reedley after investigators said he fired on three officers who fired back.

Investigators also said there is a high likelihood that the three others shot were innocent victims. The first, Alfredo Salcedo Cuevas, 52, of Reedley was killed in the 800 block of East Evening Glow Avenue. A 54-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both from Reedley were wounded in the 700 block of East Ponderosa Avenue.

Spokesman Tony Botti said that Tellez had an extended criminal record as a juvenile that could not be released.