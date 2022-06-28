Reeds man takes plea offer on drug, gun charges

Jun. 28—A 26-year-old man from Reeds pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in a drugs and firearm case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.

Jorge L. Bernave pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of methamphetamine in a plea agreement dismissing a related felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and allowing a suspended sentence. He had been facing a more serious drug-related charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Bernave four years on the conviction, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The charges pertained to an arrest Oct. 21, 2020, after a traffic stop conducted by Carthage police of a vehicle Bernave was driving and whose registered owner was believed to have an active warrant, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle led to a search that turned up 13 grams of meth, a small amount of marijuana, various drug paraphernalia and a semi-automatic pistol, according to the affidavit. The document states that Bernave told an officer that he does not use meth, just sells it.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.