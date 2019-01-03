Reefer Madness: Cannabis Stocks Draw In Investors

Call it the green rush. Or the green wave. Either way, the movement toward legalized marijuana use in North America is gaining ground. November's midterm elections saw Missouri and Utah join 31 other U.S. states where medical marijuana is legal. Michigan voters made their state one of 10 (plus the District of Columbia) where recreational use isn't a criminal offense. Canada recently became the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational marijuana use nationwide.

The prospect of continuing momentum has investors seeing green in more ways than one, but those who have been riding the green wave thus far have had a wild run. In advance of Canada's October 17 legalization, Canadian cannabis stocks soared. Canadian pot firm Tilray was trading in the low to mid $20s for much of August before the share price spiked to an intraday high of $300 in September. The shares have since receded dramatically, trading at $100 in early December.

Shares in other major Canadian growers and distributors, such as Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis, followed a similar, if less extreme, trajectory: a huge run-up prior to legalization followed by a pullback due to concerns over industry-wide supply shortages. Despite the volatility, some intrepid investors (and some blue-chip companies) are entering the fray. If you are considering cannabis stocks, here's what you need to know.

What's the appeal? Analysts at the Arcview Group, a cannabis-focused investment and research firm, estimate worldwide legal cannabis spending will reach $32 billion by the end of 2022, up from an estimated $12.9 billion in 2018. The companies most likely to take advantage of that torrid growth rate are Canadian-licensed marijuana producers, says Vivien Azer, an analyst at investment firm Cowen. Firms such as Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group and Tilray have been able to gobble up the majority of supply agreements that allow companies to sell recreational weed in Canada, Azer says, and are likely to be first-movers when it comes to expanding into international markets.

Major firms are showing interest. In December, tobacco giant Altria announced plans to pay $1.8 billion for a 45% stake in Cronos Group. In August, beer, wine and liquor producer Constellation Brands invested $4 billion in Canopy Growth, upping its stake in the cannabis firm from 9.9% to 38%.

Should I invest in cannabis stocks now? Probably not--it's still too early. Even the more established players in the cannabis business are going through growing pains. Although nearly all Canadian growers are reporting massive spikes in revenues following legalization, most project little to no earnings in addition to operating losses as they pump money back into expanding their businesses.

The supply shortage following legalization is just one of many hurdles these firms face, says Jason Wilson, president of investment firm Budding Equity. "Post-prohibition, it remains to be seen which companies will be able to execute on all these different levels--from marketing to supply chain to branding," he says.

Plus, legal cannabis businesses compete not only with each other, but also with long-established black markets, says Charles Feldmann, an attorney whose practice assists medical marijuana business clients. And "black-market distributors don't have to pay lawyers or accountants or banks or taxes," he says. With the industry still in its early stages, trying to pick a winner is like playing the lottery, Feldmann says. "If you're considering investing in pot stocks, it has to be with money you have no problem losing."

What makes these stocks particularly risky? Even after pulling back, prominent pot stocks are trading at nosebleed levels. A basket of cannabis stocks tracked by analysts at Wells Fargo trades at an average price that's 22 times projected 2019 sales. Remember: There are no earnings to speak of. The average price-to-sales ratio for the S&P 500 is 1.9.

Increased volatility stems in part from the fact that pot stocks are owned mostly by individual investors who are often more likely to react to headlines than are institutional shareholders. "It seems like a tweet from the right person can send the market careening in one direction or another," says Steve White, CEO of Arizona-based cannabis company Harvest Inc.