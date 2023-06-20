'Reeks of favoritism': Reactions to Hunter Biden's plea deal

The News

Hunter Biden on Tuesday was charged with two counts of failing to pay federal taxes and one count of possessing a gun while addicted to drugs. He has reached a tentative agreement with the Department of Justice to plead guilty to the two tax crimes and avoid being prosecuted for the firearm charge.

The charges against Biden come just days after federal prosecutors charged former president Donald Trump with 37 counts related to the classified documents probe.

Here's how lawmakers are reacting to Biden's charges and the plea deal.

Donald Trump Jr.

The former president's son slammed Attorney General Merrick Garland and said the plea deal with Hunter Biden "reeks of favoritism."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

She tweeted that Hunter Biden's plea deal "is a stunt to make him look like he is just cooperating with the DOJ" and that Trump was wrongfully accused of keeping classified documents with him.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)

Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement that Biden has gotten away with "a slap on the wrist" and vowed to determine if President Joe Biden was involved in "the family's schemes."

The statement said: "Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice. Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery...We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-De.)

A Biden ally from the president's home state, Sen. Chris Coons said he is "encouraged" that Hunter Biden is accepting responsibility.

"From press accounts, I am encouraged that Hunter is taking responsibility for his actions, paying the taxes that he owes, and preparing to move on with his life.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, (R-NY)

The chair of House Republicans was unhappy about Biden's tentative plea agreement and accused Democrats of weaponizing the justice system.

"It’s never been more clear that we have a two-tiered system of justice when you have the son of the sitting President of the United States selling our country out to the highest bidder, laundering money, committing tax fraud, accepting bribes, illegally obtaining a firearm, and shamefully avoiding child support," she said.