Reel Talk: Gag grouper - Amanda Holly explains how to catch these fish in the Gulf of Mexico

Artifact, the personalized news aggregator built by Instagram's co-founders, is launching a new feature today that takes the app in a different direction beyond tracking, summarizing and commenting on the news. Now, users will be able to share any link from the web in order to view a personalized feed of links based on their interests -- something that puts the app in more direct competition with social apps for sharing text or links, like X or Threads. The feature, simply called Links, is meant to showcase what's possible with Artifiact's AI technology, the company explains.