New, reelected Santa Fe councilors sworn in for new term

Dec. 29—Some of the biggest applause lines during the city's inauguration ceremony Friday came when two newly reelected councilors discussed their ongoing commitment to increasing affordable housing in the city.

District 2 Councilor Michael Garcia said he plans to introduce a resolution committing continued general fund investments in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, even though additional revenue for the fund will come from a new, voter-approved excise tax on the sales of high-end homes.

"This is only one piece of the puzzle," District 4 Councilor Jamie Cassutt said of the excise tax, which she sponsored.

Garcia and Cassutt, who will start their second terms following their election victories in November, along with City Council and Municipal Court newcomers, were sworn in Friday morning at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

Councilors Alma Castro and Pilar Faulkner were sworn in to represent Districts 1 and 3, respectively, while city staff attorney Chad Chittum, who ran unopposed, was sworn in as the next municipal judge.

Castro, who beat out a crowded field to win, will be the youngest person on the council and the first who is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Faulkner, a lobbyist at the Roundhouse, defeated retired police officer Louis Castro to represent the district covering the majority of the city's south side.

Both incoming councilors kept their speeches relatively brief, while Cassutt and Garcia spoke in more detail about their achievements and what they plan to do in their upcoming terms.

Both Cassutt and Garcia, who have young children, thanked their families for their support. Garcia choked up while describing how his children motivate him.

"You are the fuel that drives me every day," he said.

Faulkner and Castro both thanked their supporters and vowed to represent their districts with integrity. Castro said she is honored and excited "to represent the richly diverse gente of District 1."

At a time when leadership "has lost the sacred trust of the people," Faulkner implored the community to hold her and the rest of the councilors accountable and to stay involved in local government.

"Nine people should never make all the decisions for all the people of the city," she said.

Chittum was sworn in by outgoing Judge Virginia Vigil, who then handed him her gavel. Vigil said she hopes her legacy is creating a culture at the Municipal Court, where everyone who comes in the doors is treated with respect.

Chittum had the shortest speech of the morning, saying he had been told as a judge he needs "to talk less and listen more.

"So with that in mind, I'll be brief," he said. "To my family, to my friends and my colleagues, I am grateful. Thank you very much."

Outgoing District 1 Councilor Renee Villarreal and outgoing District 3 Councilor Chris Rivera also spoke at the event. Mayor Alan Webber thanked them for their service, saying Villarreal has been an advocate for people who would otherwise be voiceless during her two terms and has "deep reservoirs of compassion and empathy."

He joked he always thought of Rivera as "the dean of the governing body" because of his long tenure with the city.

Villarreal said she was a councilor during some of the city's "most difficult times," first being elected in 2016 when the city was facing a budget crisis and again in 2020, as it was grappling with the pandemic and issues related to racism and the region's complicated history.

Throughout her tenure, she said she was proud she stood up for her values even when it was uncomfortable "and some people were not ready to listen."

"This is not goodbye, it's nos vemos y adelante," she said.

After over 20 years at the Santa Fe Fire Department and three terms on the council, Rivera said it "feels a little weird to be leaving." He encouraged Faulkner to call him anytime and thanked his fellow councilors, who he said he continually learned from throughout his time on the dais.

"You learn something from everyone every day," he said. "When you stop learning, that's when you're in trouble."