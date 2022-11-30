Reelin' in the year: Powell's pivot, Fed unity, and the war on inflation

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing, in Washington
2
Howard Schneider
·5 min read

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve started 2022 expecting a surge in inflation to subside as the pandemic-scarred economy got back to normal, and divided over how much the U.S. central bank might need to help the process with higher interest rates.

By March, a European land war had upended the inflation and economic forecasts; by the summer, an acceleration in price pressures had dashed hopes that only a modest Fed response would be needed; by the fall, public disagreement among policymakers had all but disappeared.

When Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gives what amounts to capstone remarks for the year at the Brookings Institution in Washington, he'll speak as a central banker who both began 2022 on a decidedly wrong foot - "we continue to expect inflation to decline over the course of the year," he said on Jan. 26 - and engineered the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years with only two dissents and none since June.

The war on inflation is far from won, with the Fed's preferred measure of price increases still running at roughly three times the central bank's 2% target. Analysts expect Powell on Wednesday to restate that borrowing costs will need to continue moving higher to a still undetermined stopping point, and stay there long enough to slow the economy, likely raising the unemployment rate in the process.

But entering a phase that may well determine how Powell is viewed in the context of prior Fed chiefs like Paul Volcker and Alan Greenspan, he at this point is being given both "props" by policymaker doves who agree they were behind the inflation curve, and deference by the hawks when it comes to meeting-by-meeting rate decisions.

"Shame on us for starting later ... Good for the leadership and the people who were advocating it before I was," outgoing Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, in an interview on the eve of his retirement, said of the U.S. central bank's aggressive rate hikes this year.

Having sparred with colleagues earlier this year in favor of faster rate increases and dissented once, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard this week said he would "defer to the chair as to ... how he wants to play the tactics" at upcoming policy meetings where the Fed is expected to move rates higher but in increments smaller than the three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point moves made in June, July, September, and earlier this month.

DURABLE CONSENSUS

The Brookings panel will likely be Powell's final public remarks before the Dec. 13-14 meeting, when officials are expected to approve a half-percentage-point rate increase that will bring the total policy tightening this year to 4.25 percentage points, including the kickoff 25-basis-point hike on March 16.

That's the biggest ramp-up in U.S. rates over a nine-month period since Volcker battled even higher inflation in the early 1980s. Though Volcker is credited for helping usher in an era of tempered U.S. price increases, it didn't happen without pushback by the presidents of regional Fed banks and members of the Fed's Board of Governors. Dissents on policy decisions averaged about a dozen annually for the six full years that Volcker was leading the central bank, according to data published by the St. Louis Fed.

In terms of more recent crisis-managing Fed leaders, Ben Bernanke had about one dissent per meeting from 2009 to 2013 while he rolled out programs like the massive bond-buying stimulus effort in the wake of the 2007-2009 economic crisis.

Powell, who this year marked a decade since his appointment as a Fed governor and whose second term as Fed chief extends to 2026, has overseen some divided decisions. In September of 2019, when the Fed cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point due to global economic weakening, a rare three policymakers disagreed - one in favor of a deeper cut and two who wanted no change.

But through a year when there has been disagreement over how to read the data and how to calibrate the central bank's response, with uncertainty around the risks of different Fed decisions, including worries of a recession, Powell built what has proved a durable consensus around two themes: A commitment to return inflation to the Fed's 2% target, and a longer-term argument that the central bank's second mandate of maximum employment was best served by bringing prices under control.

As inflation accelerated and the central bank kept pace with its first 75-basis-point rate increases since the early 1990s, arguments still being made by some officials through the spring - that the Fed should avoid "reckless" hikes for example - faded in favor of the phrases and logic Powell used at his post-meeting news conferences.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said there continued to be "healthy discussions taking into account all the complicated judgment calls" that go into Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policymaking, but that ultimately "there is very strong agreement among committee members about the need to show resolve" in fighting inflation.

The next year may stress-test that agreement.

In a best-case scenario, inflation continues to fall and Fed officials, whether hawk or dove, align around a stopping point for the policy rate that doesn't lead to a sharp rise in unemployment.

But if inflation proves sticky, fissures could appear as policymakers see more direct tradeoffs between the steps needed to move inflation lower, and the cost paid in terms of greater pain for American workers.

The consensus right now "is mostly about the circumstances ... It has been very clear what the Fed has to do," Alan Blinder, a former Fed vice chair and current Princeton University economics professor, said at a recent Brookings seminar. "We may be coming to a point where members of the FOMC don't all agree ... I don't think it is too far in the future."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks in Asia Are Beating Global Peers by the Most Since 1993

    (Bloomberg) -- November is turning out to be the best month for Asian stocks since 1993 relative to their global peers.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThe MSCI Asia Pacific Index jumped 15% this month, set for its biggest jump since 1998, as benchmarks

  • Apple Stock Keeps Falling—and I Feel Fine

    The tech giant's stock has been underperforming over the past month, but the market is doing OK without it.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Investors Get Into Position for Wednesday's Big News

    Tuesday's action is simply a setup for a reaction to the economic and Fed news that will occur Wednesday.

  • Amazon Seeks To Raise $7B Via 2022's Second Bond Offering

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) looked to sell investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes, its second offering in the dollar market this year. Amazon issued senior unsecured bonds in up to five parts, Bloomberg reports. The most extended portion of the offering, a 10-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points over Treasuries. Also Read: Amazon Weighs Paring Back On Unprofitable Businesses Like Alexa; Introduces New Warehouse Robot To Cut Down On Lag The target size of the offering

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data

    Powell will address the economy, inflation and labor on Wednesday at the Brookings Institution, while the non-farm payrolls report comes out Friday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting 200,000 jobs to have been added this month. Investors also are waiting for data on U.S. gross domestic product for the third quarter, Chicago manufacturing numbers and factory activity based on the Institute for Supply Management. "We haven't gotten any new information, new economic data that would significantly alter the (market's) path," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. The market has been slow to incorporate "extremely consistent" messaging from the Fed that it is not done hiking rates, which will be in smaller increments, but that once they get to the terminal rate it will stay there for a while, Simons said.

  • BofA Says the US Yield Curve Will Return to Normal on Fed Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is still a believer in the Fed pivot, even as monetary officials signal their resolve to keep policy tight next year to crush still-elevated inflation. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million iPho

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks edge lower amid China COVID concerns, economic data

    U.S. stocks edged lower Tuesday as Wall Street continued a sluggish start to the week, with investors continuing to monitor China's covid policy and brace for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech.

  • Powell Will Offer a New Mantra: Slow and Steady

    The Federal Reserve chairman is scheduled to speak at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

  • Why the $4,555 Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023 Is a Fantasy

    People need to meet some tough-to-accomplish qualifications throughout their careers to receive the largest possible Social Security checks as retirees.

  • Fidelity's Six Year-end Money Moves You Shouldn't Forget

    As 2022 draws to a close, it's an excellent time to make important year-end financial moves - perhaps with the guidance of a financial advisor. And depending on the tasks you complete, you could lower your tax liability, boost your … Continue reading → The post Fidelity's Six Year-end Money Moves You Shouldn't Forget appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Raytheon (RTX) Wins $397.7M Deal to Support ESSM Production

    Raytheon (RTX) secures a $397.7 million modification contract to support ESSM Missile Block 2 production requirements.

  • The Government Will Back Mortgages of More Than $1 Million. Here’s Who Benefits.

    The new limits are important for prospective buyers, since financing a home purchase with a conforming loan can mean certain access to credit and a smoother underwriting process.

  • China electric vehicle maker XPeng posts wider than expected 3Q loss of CNY2.38 billion ($332m)

    The result is partly due to higher research and development expenses, which rose 19% to CNY1.50 billion, mainly resulting from increased employee compensation.

  • Marketmind: Powell point presentation

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could set the market tone for the rest of the year on Wednesday when he speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and labor market at an event in Washington. Taking into account how well stocks have held up recently in the face of policymakers' hawkish remarks, patchy economic data and unprecedented protests in China, Powell may have to be uber-hawkish if he is to tame investors' animal spirits and get financial conditions tightening again. Investors want a year-end rally.

  • White supremacists 'pose the primary threat' of lethal domestic terrorism, FBI says

    Since 2010, extremists "driven by a belief in the superiority of the white race" have killed at least 77 people, the FBI said in a new report.

  • Singapore's Temasek holds internal review of $275 million FTX-related loss

    Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday that Temasek Holdings has initiated an internal review of its investment in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange, which resulted in a write-down of $275 million. Wong, who is also finance minister, said the loss did not mean state investor Temasek's governance system was not working and "no amount of due diligence and monitoring can eliminate the risks altogether". But Singapore's leader-in-waiting told parliament the loss was "disappointing" and had caused reputational damage to Temasek.

  • Markets: Bitcoin rises, Ether leads gains across most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptos

    Bitcoin and Ether strengthened in Asian trading on Wednesday afternoon, with Ether the biggest gainer among top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies that also generally increased. See related article: Diverging paths of two CEOs running FTX’s Alameda Research may meet again in court Fast facts See related article: Dominica releases ‘world’s first national’ crypto token with Huobi, […]

  • Copper Heads for Best Month Since April 2021 on China Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper is poised for its biggest monthly advance since April 2021, as investors bet China may shift from Covid-Zero policies and boost demand in the top metal-consuming economy.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashPrices have increased about

  • Stocks Nudge Higher, Powell, Bankman-Fried, Biogen, HPE in Focus -Five Things To Know

    Stock futures nudge higher will Powell, jobs data in focus; Powell speech may challenge Fed's new rate hike outlook; Sam Bankman-Fried set for DealBook summit appearance after FTC collapse; Biogen shares jump after promising Alzheimer's treatment data and HPE shares surge after Q4 earnings beat, solid near-term outlook.