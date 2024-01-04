Reelsville man arrested on child porn chage

Jan. 3—A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Reelsville man for possession of child pornography, according to Indiana State Police.

Arrested Wednesday on a charge of child pornography as a Level 5 felony was Matthew Hopper, 39. He is in Putnam County Jail with bond set at $20,000, cash only.

ISP Putnamville detectives, working with ISP-Internet Crimes Against Children task force, began an investigation in March 2023 after receiving a tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That tip indicated that a specific account possibly received child pornography images or video files.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant through Putnam Circuit County Court. Hopper was taken into custody without incident.

Police encourage Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force site at www.in.gov/isp/icactf/

To report a crime with your child as a victim, contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.