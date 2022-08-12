Reentry support program meant to change lives of jail inmates once they're freed

MUNCIE, Ind. − The sign at the main entrance to the building holding local courts and the jail says "Delaware County Justice and Rehabilitation Center." Officials are working hard to put meaning behind the rehabilitation part.

State and local officials gathered Thursday at the Justice Center to discuss and provide an update on the Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support program that launched at the county jail late last month. The program provides peer coaching for inmates and, in conjunction with the Delaware County Manufacturers Alliance and Ivy Tech Community College, can provide job placement and continuing mental health and addiction treatment after release.

Delaware County is one five pilot sites for the program. Other counties participating are Blackford, Daviess, Dearborn and Scott. Delaware County has the largest population of any of the participants and therefore has a special responsibility to make sure the program is successful before it is enacted statewide.

"When they do end up in jail, we are working at helping these people, not just monitoring them," Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said.

In Delaware County peer coaches work with inmates while the offender is still serving their term behind bars. The coaches, who have been through the criminal justice system themselves, help assess an inmate, determine a pathway for them and prepare them to re-enter life outside incarceration.

Travis Jester, a peer supervisor with the Jay County Drug Prevention Coalition, which is contracted to provide peers in Delaware and Blackford counties, said that in the few weeks since the program began, 97% of eligible inmates have agreed to participate in the voluntary program in Delaware County.

Since July 21, when the program started in the county, 14 inmate-participants have been released. The peer coaches continue to "walk along beside them" and stay involved with providing support for at least 30 days after release. So far, four former inmates in the program have entered treatment facilities for addiction or mental health issues.

Kimbra Reynolds, who operates the Jay County Drug Prevention Coalition, said she was "very thankful" for the 10 new peer coaches who were recently hired to work with offenders outside of jail.

"It's one of the only jobs where felons are wanted," she said.

There are now six peer coaches working inside the Delaware County Jail, and so far that number has been adequate, she said.

Skinner said that people arrested for extremely violent crimes, including murder, are not eligible for the program so as not to endanger the coaches and the volunteers involved in the program. Nonviolent offenders and those charged with drug crimes and crimes related to mental illness are the main targets for help through the effort.

In recent weeks, the sheriff said, the inmate population at the jail has been running about 300.

Mayor Dan Ridenour said the city initially dedicated $50,000 in Economic Development Income Tax funds to the program as it was developing. The issue was personal for him, he said, because he has lost family members to substance abuse.

Ridenour said that former inmates who have become employed at local manufacturers recently have shown a "better keep" rate for for staying employed than people hired off the street.

Skinner said the county probation department has done a great job overseeing the employment component of the program.

Jayme Whitaker, vice president of forensic services at Mental Health America of Indiana, the architect of the program at the state level, said peers meet with inmates when they enter the jail to provide one-on-one support.

"Meeting someone where they're at can make all the difference," he said.

The IRACS program is funded through June next year by Recovery Works, a state voucher-based system to support partnerships between the justice system and mental health and addiction treatment providers. Each of the five pilot counties received a $500,000 grant to build the program in their area.

